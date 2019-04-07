‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Reveals How Carl Would Have Reacted to Enid’s Death

Former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, whose Carl Grimes had a brief romance with Enid (Katelyn Nacon), has reacted to Enid’s death after the Alexandrian-turned-Hilltop medic fell victim to Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

“Oh man, that definitely would have been really, really tough for him,” Riggs said at Walker Stalker Con London when asked how Carl, if he were still alive, would have reacted to seeing Enid’s decapitated head displayed on a gruesome border marking Whisperer territory.

“Especially just because Enid, their storylines were so intertwined, and they both kind of came from the world. Not from Alexandria, from the world. And they both met each other at very vulnerable parts of their lives, and they meant a lot to each other. So I think if Carl saw her head on a pike, it would be definitely devastating for him.”

Was Riggs ever worried for co-star Nacon following the tragic deaths of Sophia (Madison Lintz), Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino), and other younger female cast members?

“I honestly, I think both me and a lot of the fans were like very skeptical of her, of her kind of randomly showing up at Alexandria and just being this outsider. Definitely a spy for the Wolves,” Riggs answered with a laugh, referencing abandoned fan speculation that theorized the elusive Enid was a mole for short-lived enemy group the Wolves.

“But honestly, it was so cool seeing all the theories, because I had no idea how the character was going to fit in. As it went along, I kind of realized, ‘Oh, they’re just kind of filling the shoes Sophia had in the comics.’ I thought that was super cool, I thought that was great, because those storylines and that character, for Carl, needed to be there. There needed to be some sort of route for Carl going through that part of his life.”

Nacon, who departed the series in Season Nine’s penultimate episode after a four-year tenure, admitted in an exit interview Enid’s story had stalled in Season Eight.

“I think around Season Eight, things started to slow down a lot for [Enid]. She was kind of in the background a lot, and her story wasn’t really progressing,” Nacon said. “Even with Season Nine, she became a doctor, but the show didn’t really progress more with her character other than her becoming a doctor and getting a boyfriend. So I think, honestly, it was just running out of content for her, or something? I’m not really sure.”

Beyond using medical training imparted by Siddiq (Avi Nash) — knowledge she used to save the life of a wounded Aaron (Ross Marquand), severing his arm early on in Season Nine — Enid initiated a romance with former Savior Alden (Callan McAuliffe).

“There’s a lot more to her than going back to where she originally started,” Nacon added. “Yeah, I was a little bummed because my storyline still carried, or centered around someone else’s character. It’s sad that you have a really strong independent woman character on your show already, but then, you put her storyline so focused on a man.”

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes this fall on AMC.

