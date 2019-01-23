‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs’ New Show Revealed

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has a new TV series in the form of A Million Little Things.

The new series will air on ABC. Riggs will play PJ, a young man another character by the name of Rome (Romany Malco) encounters. As the story goes according to TVLine‘s report, “PJ has had some dark days and their encounter proves meaningful to both of them in ways each of them doesn’t even fully realize at the time,” which makes him similar to Malco’s character.

Riggs is currently booked for at least two episodes with the series with no word yet on whether it will grow to anything beyond that just yet. He teased the new gig on Twitter earlier this week, sharing the following statement: “Four days ago I was almost unemployed for a full year. Right now I’m sitting on the set of season one of an incredible tv show for my first day of work. Life changes really drastically really quickly.”

Riggs is best known for his work on AMC’s The Walking Dead series. He portrayed Carl Grimes, the son of Rick Grimes, for eight seasons before being shockingly killed off in a move which strongly deviated from the comic book source material.

“The whole episode sucked in general,” Riggs told ComicBook.com of Carl’s farewell hour. “I still get to see all of the other castmates at these conventions and things like that. It did kind of suck moving away from the show but, honestly, it’s so awesome getting to do other roles and other things I haven’t been able to do before and not just being confined to one role. Being Carl was super, super fun but getting to do other things has been the most fun I’ve had in years.”

A premiere date for Riggs’ new A Million Little Things series has not yet been revealed. He is the second Walking Dead star to land on ABC, seeing as Lauren Cohan is currently starring in Whiskey Cavalier on the same network.

