The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Wipes Out While Snowboarding After Horse-Related Injury

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs took a spill when snowboarding, weeks after the 20-year-old Carl Grimes actor was hospitalized with a concussion. That injury was reported by Riggs’ mother, Ginna-Ann Riggs, who said her son was left with a “pretty bad concussion” after he was “thrown off his horse.” Riggs was seen posing with a smile and a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, but the incident left him feeling confused and suffering memory loss: “It’s SO weird hearing about what I was saying and doing after it happened,” Riggs tweeted after live streaming from the hospital. “For hours I had no idea what year it was, how I got there, what happened, etc. And I kept asking the same questions over and over again just to immediately forget the answer.”

“3 years later and I’m still so good at snowboarding,” Riggs quipped in a video clip published to Twitter, showing him letting loose a swear as he tumbles into the snow.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.