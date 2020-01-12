The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Wipes Out While Snowboarding After Horse-Related Injury

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs took a spill when snowboarding, weeks after the […]

By

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs took a spill when snowboarding, weeks after the 20-year-old Carl Grimes actor was hospitalized with a concussion. That injury was reported by Riggs’ mother, Ginna-Ann Riggs, who said her son was left with a “pretty bad concussion” after he was “thrown off his horse.” Riggs was seen posing with a smile and a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, but the incident left him feeling confused and suffering memory loss: “It’s SO weird hearing about what I was saying and doing after it happened,” Riggs tweeted after live streaming from the hospital. “For hours I had no idea what year it was, how I got there, what happened, etc. And I kept asking the same questions over and over again just to immediately forget the answer.”

“3 years later and I’m still so good at snowboarding,” Riggs quipped in a video clip published to Twitter, showing him letting loose a swear as he tumbles into the snow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of Riggs’ 1.6 million followers expressed worries the actor and musician might suffer another sports injury, with one concerned fan writing, “[You] were just in the hospital stop going outside.”

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts