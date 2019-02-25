‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals Michonne’s Charter

The Walking Dead showed the charter which Michonne worked up in the years which followed the exit of Rick Grimes.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×11 follow. Major spoilers!

In Sunday night’s episode, a flashback sequence saw Paul “Jesus” Rovia and Tara Chambler bringing the Charter to King Ezekiel. The communities have had an unseen falling out, resulting in there being no reached agreement, but the Charter intended to bring the communities together.

The Multi-Community Charter of Rights and Freedoms started with a promise to the people of each group: “Any person who would live in peace and fairness, who would find common ground, this world is yours by right. We stand together for life not death, in this new world. Together, we make this world bigger. The future is ours as we hold onto our faith in one another with everyday…concentrate our band, we establish this Multi-Community Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

The Multi-Community Charter of Rights and Freedoms goes on to includes several articles noting key points in the agreements. “We survived the end of the world,” Article 1 reads. “We are banded together by the fellowship of the living knowing we have what happens to the dead. We believe we have the right to live as long as we can…”

Further down the Multi-Community Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Article 3 claims, “The world is ours again..” following Article 2’s claim that “The days of fury are over.”

At its bottom, the Multi-Community Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that is was “created under the unanimous agreement of all the communities” mentioned below. Those communities are Alexandria, Kingdom, Oceanside, Hilltop, and Sanctuary.

Each of the signature areas were left black, for now. However, in the present day, King Ezekiel keeps the Multi-Community Charter of Rights and Freedoms safe at the Kingdom in hopes of the communities reaching a common peace.