Best ‘The Walking Dead’ Elements Completely Different From the Comics

The Walking Dead has followed Robert Kirkman’s source material in its overarching narrative but has taken several creative liberties, creating some of the AMC show’s best elements.

While deviations from Skybound’s and Image Comics’ The Walking Dead books like Carl’s death or the double whammy of Negan killing both Abraham and Glenn instead of just Glenn don’t seem to be sitting well with fans, there are other aspects of the show which are unique to TV and have helped fuel the fandom.

Carol Rocks

Fan-favorite character Carol Peletier played by Melissa McBride has far outlived her comic book counterpart and the TV series is much better for it.

In the comics, Carol never saw an amazing evolution from broken and abused housewife to stone cold killer and survivor. She never built the important relationships with other characters. Instead, she committed suicide by feeding herself to walkers.

On the TV series, McBride’s character is a draw for many who keep coming back. Not only is the actress tremendously talented but the character’s full circle evolution has been second to none. If only she could allow herself to fully connect with someone… Season Nine?

Morgan Loves

Like Carol, Lennie James’ Morgan Jones character has long outlived his comic book counterpart.

In the comics, Morgan Jones went down during the No Way Out story which saw the Alexandria community being over run by walkers. In fact, he never took on any ninja-like skills and the pacifistic outlook. Instead, he was a chef. The dude who has accompanied Rick Grimes since the beginning of the apocalypse and become one of the most-skilled (and now well-versed on the state of the world) survivors was simply a chef in the comics!

Perhaps Morgan and Carol are benefiting from the producers realizing the actors behind each character are too talented to lose.

Richonne Lovers

In The Walking Dead comics, Rick and Michonne were never close to being a thing.

There was a relationship which is often equated to it, as Rick and Andrea found love in the apocalypse until the Whisperer War claimed her. However, Michonne has maintained the traits of her own character and several which her comic book counterpart claims in taking on the role of Rick’s lady. The only thing she really seems to be taking from comic book Andrea (other than her man) is the use of sniper rifles.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira had been building this relationship on screen for years before it was made official with a still unexpected kiss in Episode 6×10.

inShane

The early days of The Walking Dead were built by intimate character drama in high stakes, terrifying scenarios. Chief among the catalysts for that drama was Shane Walsh.

In the comics, Shane existed, but he died much earlier than his TV series adaptation. Shane never made it to Hershel’s barn in the comics. Rick and Shane going head to head for so long was a story which was expanded for the TV series and helped fuel the narrative in one of the most compelling, character-building ways the show has ever seen.

Luckily for fans of Shane, he will be making an appearance in Season Nine.

That Georgie Lady

Georgie’s arrival in The Walking Dead Season Eight was completely unique to the TV series. In fact, the comics don’t have any character named Georgie at all but there is a Governor Pamel Milton who bears a striking resemblance.

Georgie actress Jayne Atkinson tells ComicBook.com she believes her character is the TV show’s equivalent to Governor Milton, leading the show into the Commonwealth community’s story line years earlier than anyone expected.

“I can’t imagine that there isn’t [a tie to Pamela Milton], but I was not told that,” Atkinson said. “And my son actually showed me that picture of her, and I thought, first of all, it looks like me. And the two flanking guards could be Hilda and Mitch. So perhaps she’s being modeled after this character. And I think because of the kind of work that I do in the industry, I can’t help but think they’re thinking, ‘Leader.’ I think they’re thinking someone who is used to leading people. They must. So there might be a parallel, but I was not told that.”

The idea of introducing a thriving new community and pivoting The Walking Dead away from violent cycle of wars for a little while could be a great decision for the AMC series, even if it does come much earlier than it did in the comics.