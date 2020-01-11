The Walking Dead’s Carl and Glenn Avenged by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Clip

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman makes a cameo appearance in a credits scene from the Kevin Smith-directed Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. When self-described “hetero life mates” Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) embark on a trip back to Hollywood to halt the completion of a rebooted Bluntman and Chronic — a comic book depicting the stoners as superheroes — their cross-country mission brings them to Hollywood Chronic Con, where they confront Kirkman to avenge the deaths of fan-favorite zombie slayers Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) and Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun).

When a fan asks Kirkman how The Walking Dead ends during a panel at Chronic Con, he says Carol (Melissa McBride) “actually eats” best friend Daryl (Norman Reedus). Asked if that means Carol dies and turns into a flesh-eating walker, Kirkman says, “Uh, no, she just eats Daryl. Oh, f—k. Spoilers. I’m really sorry about that.”

Without warning, Jay and the mostly-mute Bob pop up and subject Kirkman to a painful “purple nurple,” forcing him to exclaim, “F—k! What the f—k was that for?”

“That’s for killing Glenn and Carl!” Jay yells, backed by a snarling Silent Bob. Defeated, Kirkman says, “Fair enough.”

Smith, a noted fan of The Walking Dead, has appeared on multiple episodes of network AMC’s live aftershow Talking Dead. Kirkman’s since-ended comic book featured on several episodes of Smith’s Comic Book Men, the unscripted AMC series mostly set in Smith’s aptly-named comic book shop Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash.

Other celebrity appearances in the cameo-filled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot — spoilers — include Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, former Batman Ben Affleck, who appeared in Smith’s Mallrats and Chasing Amy, and Matt Damon, who also appeared alongside Affleck in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

For Smith, who suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2018, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is the project the filmmaker knew he needed to make before he died. Faced with his mortality, Smith said he “had no f—king regrets,” but he did have “this one sense of, ‘Oh, man, I wish we had made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.’”

“But I thought, ‘Oh man, I wish we’d made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’ solely because as I was laying there about to die, the last movie I would have made was Yoga Hosers,” Smith said with a laugh at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. “I was like, ‘I can’t go out on that one, f—k no! I was just f—king around, hold on!’”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD January 21. Smith’s roadshow presentation of the film continues through February 26.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.