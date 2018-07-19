‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Reveals Most Ridiculous Spoiler Theory About the Show

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman recently revealed what he finds to be the most ridiculous spoiler theory about the the show.

Kirkman shared the theory during a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, and it hearkens all the way back to the first episode of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Every week someone comes up with a brilliant idea of Rick Grimes is in a coma, and this is all a dream,” Kirkman said. “I love it because someone comes at it like it’s a new idea. I love the fan interaction. Being able to decipher that feedback, to see what people are saying, is a gift.”

The conversation also featured Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), Jason Blum (The Purge films), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), Melissa Rosenberg (Jessica Jones), and Simon Kinberg (the X-Men films).

After Kirkman’s comment Nolan chimed in and said that the real “challenge” is not letting the fan-theories “steer the ship.” Levy then offered a suggested on how to “tune” it out.

“You have to do that magic trick of having taken it in but now being myopic and a little bit deaf to it and just listening to the quieter inner voices that brought you to the party in the first place,” Levy suggested.

Moving the conversation back to The Walking Dead, Kirkman was asked about why the producers chose to “deviate” from the original source material by killing “off several beloved characters” which “can really piss off fans.”

“It’s a weird process,” Kirkman admitted. “I’m an executive producer, so I’m actively participating in changing material that I wrote. Early on, I was in the writers room full-time and they would forget. ‘We’re getting to that thing in the comic that didn’t really work — Robert, oh, hey!” (Laughing.) By the time we’re adapting issues, it’s 5 years old. I’m sick of it, and you’ve got this brilliant staff of writers coming up with new ideas.”

The conversation later turned to “a time when the network or studio thought” an show was going to far. Akil spoke up about a very intense and emotional scene form Black Lightning that almost got cut.

“Our first season of Black Lightning was a test because there was a scene where he was arrested, the drugs were planted on him, and he couldn’t use his power because he didn’t want to out himself. He went through a cavity search. He groaned, and a little spit fell out of his mouth,” Akil detailed. “The network was very supportive, but S&P [standards and practices] did not like that — they took it all the way to the FCC. We won, and it was one of the most talked-about scenes on our show.”

A this time, The Walking Dead’s season nine premiere date is unknown, but Black Lightning returns for its second season on Tuesday, October 9.