Lennie James Responds To ‘Fear’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover Announcement

Longtime The Walking Dead actor Lennie James, who plays bō-wielding Morgan Jones, has been announced as the cast member making the jump from the flagship series over to Fear The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead live after show Talking Dead broke the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the very first moment that the whole suggestion of Morgan, my character, going over to Fear The Walking Dead — the hardest part of it from beginning until now has been leaving The Walking Dead,” James said, joining Talking Dead via satellite from Austin, Texas.

“Leaving that cast, leaving that crew. And I’ve said my goodbyes to the cast and stuff, and I’ve said my goodbyes to the crew, but I would just like to say about the crew — because as actors, we take all the bows — but actually that show stands or falls pretty much on the back of that crew. They’re an amazing bunch of people and I’m going to miss them very, very, very much.”

James is one of the few original Walking Dead cast members still with the series since his first appearance in the show’s 2010 pilot, “Days Gone Bye.”

Along with leading man Andrew Lincoln, who plays Alexandria leader Rick Grimes, and Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl Grimes, Morgan is the only surviving character to have appeared in the pilot and still be alive as of season eight. (Series regulars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, who play Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, respectively — the only other original survivors from the early Atlanta group — wouldn’t first show up until 1×03.)

“I start shooting tomorrow morning,” James revealed. “And I only just finished shooting a week ago in Atlanta [on The Walking Dead].”

Filming on season 8 of The Walking Dead, now airing, wrapped Wednesday, November 22. Fear The Walking Dead moved production to Texas where it will shoot season 4, releasing in 2018.

James joins new series regulars Garret Dillahunt (The Mindy Project) and Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg) boarding the fourth season.

James’ Morgan can be seen in the preview for The Walking Dead 8×07, “Time for After,” after disappearing into the woods in 8×03 following a fight with Jesus (Tom Payne). The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

Fear the Walking DeadSunday at 9 PM on AMC

Fear the Walking DeadSunday at 9 PM on AMC

ComicBook Composite

67.66

All-Time Comic TV Shows NA

Average rating

All-Time Rated #29

3.38/5 from 582 users