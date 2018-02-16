‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira Shares “Devastated” Reaction To Carl’s Death

Fans weren’t the only ones devastated by Chandler Riggs‘ sudden exit from The Walking Dead. Michonne actress Danai Gurira took it particularly hard, the actress now admits.

“I got a little depressed for a while. Straight up,” Gurira told HuffingtonPost. “You’re in the story. You’re in it, and you’re also in a family. It was hard.” In fact, Gurira was able to sum up her emotions in response to Carl’s death in just two words. “Absolutely devastated,” she said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Carl and Chandler are a blessing to Michonne and to Danai, you know what I mean? I adore Chandler, and [for] Michonne, Carl is her healer,” Gurira goes on. “Everything she and Rick do is to protect Carl, so this is kind of the worst nightmare realized for him to reveal [the bite] at the end of the last episode,” Gurira said. “These are very resourceful people who do everything they can,” she added. “Rick and Michonne don’t really stop easily. What do you do when that’s what you’re facing? So, yeah, I was devastated. Michonne was devastated.”

Luckily for Gurira, the end hasn’t been reached just yet. While she and Riggs are done sharing the set together, the actress can enjoy watching one more episode with Michonne and Carl together when the AMC show returns with its Mid-Season premiere. In the episode which ComicBook.com called a “devastating masterpiece” in its spoiler-free review, Riggs’ Carl will share his final words with the world, as his scenes heavily call for Gurira’s Michonne at his side.

Gurira joined The Walking Dead in its third season after her character first appeared in the Season Two finale as a shadowy figure above Andrea. She remains one of the longest standing characters on the show, taking one step forward on the always shortening list with Riggs’ exit. Riggs joined the show in its first season, taking on the role of Carl Grimes at the age of 10.

Photos of Michonne in the wake of Carl’s death debuted exclusively on ComicBook.com on Wednesday.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.