‘The Walking Dead’ Trolls With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Meme

The Walking Dead had a little fun on Twitter with a screenshot from Sunday night’s new episode of Game of Thrones and a caption relevant to the zombie series’ current narrative. As a result, some fans are getting a bit triggered, while others are enjoying the potential door opening for a Daryl and Carol romance.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead follow. Major spoilers!

In Sunday night’s Season Eight premiere of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targeryen had a couple of kisses in the area where Jon hunted a child. Beside them, Dany’s children (dragons) were closely watching as Jon kissed their mother. It was a funny moment for viewers and a nerveracking one for Jon Snow.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead split up Carol from her relationship with Ezekiel at least for the time being in its Season Nine finale. This prompted The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account to create a meme based on the moment from Game of Thrones.

“Daryl looking at Carol when she’s with Ezekiel,” the tweet said with a picture of the dragon looking on. Check it out below.

It’s just open-ended enough to not make any romantic implications regarding Daryl and Carol. It seems to be more of a comment on Daryl’s protective nature in regards to his close friend. However, some fans are a bit frustrated at the implied paternal relationship between the two characters, seeing as Dany is the mother to the dragon in the photo. In this case, it might be another case of people on the internet taking fake things too literally, and not just accepting a joke.

“As for Daryl and his romantic entanglements or not, I think that Daryl, he’s an abused character who does not trust people easily, which makes it pretty hard to get into some relationships,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER. “But, we’ll be exploring some more aspects related to that in the following season. I hope that answers the question a bit.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2nd.