‘The Walking Dead’ Announces Blind Bag Variant Cover Artists

Image and Skybound Entertainment announced Friday the full lineup of Walking Dead Day blind bag variant artist covers commemorating the 15th anniversary of Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic book series.

15 issues will be available to own in collectible blind bags, each featuring a milestone issue of The Walking Dead with an all-new and original cover by well-known industry artists like J. Scott Campbell (Danger Girl) and David Finch (New Avengers).

The blind bags will conceal multiple versions of the artwork, with colored versions, sketch versions, virgin versions (without a title), and other surprises among the offerings. All covers will be kept secret until after the books release later this year.

Milestone issues receiving anniversary variant covers include:

The Walking Dead #1 — the debut issue, first released in 2003.

The Walking Dead #2 – the first appearances of major characters like Carl and Lori Grimes, Glenn, and Andrea.

The Walking Dead #7 — the first issue drawn by longtime series artist Charlie Adlard.

The Walking Dead #19 — the first appearance of Michonne.

The Walking Dead #27 — the first issue of the villainous Governor.

The Walking Dead #48 — the graphic deaths of Lori and Judith Grimes.

The Walking Dead #53 — the first appearance of Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene.

The Walking Dead #92 — first credited appearance of Paul Monroe, a.k.a. Jesus.

The Walking Dead #98 — the first appearance of crossbow-wielding Dwight and the death of Abraham.

The Walking Dead #100 — major milestone issue and first appearance of Negan and the gory death of longtime fan-favorite Glenn.

The Walking Dead #108 — first appearance of King Ezekiel, Shiva, and the Kingdom.

The Walking Dead #127 — the first installment of ‘A New Beginning’ and the first appearances of Magna, Yumiko, and Siddiq.

The Walking Dead #132 — first appearance of new recurring villain Alpha, leader of the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead #167 — the death of Rick’s lover, Andrea.

The Walking Dead #171 — the first appearance of Juanita Sanchez, a.k.a. “Princess,” who continues to play a role in the new era of the ongoing comic book series.

The full list of variant cover artists are below, with accompanying Diamond Code:

WALKING DEAD #1 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG DAVID FINCH VARIANT – MAY188674

WALKING DEAD #2 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG CHRIS SAMNEE VARIANT – MAY188675

WALKING DEAD #7 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON VARIANT – MAY188676

WALKING DEAD #19 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT – MAY188677

WALKING DEAD #27 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT – MAY188678

WALKING DEAD #48 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG CHRIS BURNHAM VARIANT – MAY188679

WALKING DEAD #53 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG KIM JUNG GI VARIANT – MAY188680

WALKING DEAD #92 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG CORY WALKER VARIANT – MAY188681

WALKING DEAD #98 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG WES CRAIG VARIANT – MAY188682

WALKING DEAD #100 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG JAMES HARREN VARIANT – MAY188683

WALKING DEAD #108 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG EMMA RIOS VARIANT – MAY188684

WALKING DEAD #127 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG MATTEO SCALERA VARIANT – MAY188685

WALKING DEAD #132 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG ASHLEY WOOD VARIANT – MAY189518

WALKING DEAD #167 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG SANA TAKEDA VARIANT – MAY188687

WALKING DEAD #171 15TH ANNIVERSARY BLIND BAG JEN BARTEL VARIANT – MAY188688

Walking Dead Day, announced in May, will also see the arrival of exclusive commemorative merchandise including a variant special edition of The Walking Dead #1 featuring reimagined cover art by Charlie Adlard.

The series celebrates the first-ever global Walking Dead Day Saturday, October 13.