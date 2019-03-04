‘The Walking Dead’ All But Guaranteed Several Major Deaths

The Walking Dead featured one of its most violent deaths in its recent history in Episode 9×12, one which set the stage for several major deaths to follow.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×12 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Whisperer lifestyle continues to be explored as much of Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead was spent following Alpha and Beta through the quiet camp in the woods. It is in the group’s code to leave any member behind should they be captured or killed but Alpha elected to march to the Hilltop’s door when her daughter was captured. This caused a stir among the Whisperers, prompting Alpha to murder her own people, in a fashion which comic fans know all too well.

After being challenged as leader by a woman and her boyfriend, Alpha claimed it was too late to leave a fight behind. Using a wire, she quickly decapitated the woman in front of her entire group, before handing her head over to the boyfriend.

Decapitation is a sensitive subject with the Whisperers after reading The Walking Dead comics.

In the comics, Alpha and the Whisperers kidnap and decapitate several members of the Hilltop, Alexandria, and Kingdom communities: Olivia, Josh, Carson, Tammy, Luke, Erin, Ken, Amber, Larry, Oscar, Rosita, and King Ezekiel.

With the Fair approaching, it appears these same characters (or others, should the show deviate from its source material) are on the chopping block as the Whisperers look to make a statement regarding their territory.

Now, with Alpha having shown off her ability to let heads roll with such ease, it seems the heads-on-pikes sequence from the comics is all but guaranteed for the AMC series. It’s only a matter of when it will happen and who the family will lose. If The Walking Dead does move forward with the pikes sequence, which characters do you think will have their head placed on a pike by the Whisperers? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.