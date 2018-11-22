Diane Kruger Shares Thanksgiving Message For ‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger has shared a touching message for her significant other on Thanksgiving, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

“Favorite time of year,” Kruger wrote on Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I have a lot to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you [Norman Reedus] and for sharing life’s many blessings with you.”

Reedus and Kruger recently welcomed a baby together. This was Kruger’s first child, and Reedus’ second, with the gender and name of the baby being kept a secret for now. “No other details — including baby’s sex, name or birth date — are known,” People reported on November 2 . “While the new baby is the first child for Kruger, 42, Reedus is also a dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.”

Kruger is known best for her roles as an actress in Inglorious Basterds and National Treasure, and previously put together an impressive modeling career.

Reedus is best known for his role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead but had also developed a reputation in Hollywood for his role in Boondock Saints. If the actor has his way, he will continue with The Walking Dead until its last episodes.

The two worked together in the 2015 movie Sky.

“I started on Season One of the show and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus told ComicBook.com on The Walking Dead‘s Senoia, Georgia set. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly. It’s a fight every day in a million different ways, but it’s a fight that I’ve invested in. My family’s here. I like my life here. I like riding my motorcycle through the country. I’ve been in New York a long, long time and now every time I go back to New York, I just wanna go back to Georgia. It’s crazy there, especially since the show is so big. I’m very recognizable with my long hair and beady, scary little eyes. It’s hard to go anywhere, and I like it here. This is my family now. I’d love to see it to the end.”

