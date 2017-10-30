The Walking Dead’s Emily Kinney Releases Mermaid Song

The Walking Dead alum Emily Kinney has released a new track and accompanying music video, “Mermaid Song.”

“I wrote ‘Mermaid Song’ after finally leaving behind a relationship where I never felt like I could fully be myself,” the singer-songwriter told Billboard. “‘Mermaid Song’ speaks to a need to be heard and seen and loved authentically. Ben Greenspan produced the song and helped me find cool sounds that made me think of ocean water.”

Kinney played Beth Greene, youngest daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson) and half-sister to Maggie (Lauren Cohan), on four seasons of The Walking Dead. Kinney played Beth from season 2 onwards, until the farmer’s daughter met her tragic end in 5×08, “Coda.”

Kinney’s singing frequently carried over into the show: Kinney and Cohan sang “The Parting Glass” in 3×01, and Kinney performed a cover of Tom Waits’ “Hold On” in 3×11 and parts of “Be Good” in 4×13. Kinney previously released her debut full-length album, “This is War,” in October 2015. Kinney most recently reunited with her former Walking Dead cast mates on Talking Dead’s live two-hour special that trailed The Walking Dead‘s season 8 premiere in celebration of the series’ landmark 100th episode on October 22.

