‘The Walking Dead’: How Chandler Riggs Already Teased Andrew Lincoln’s Departure

The Walking Dead‘s lifespan is in question following news of Andrew Lincoln‘s Season Nine departure but former Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs may have already teased the AMC show’s end date.

Surrounding the time Riggs was set to exit The Walking Dead in its eighth season, the actor reached out to a known spoiler group which prides itself on sharing information about upcoming episodes prior to their airing. In requesting the group not spoiler his and his character’s exit from the show, he might have indicated that the show is nearing its conclusion. “I get that you guys have been doing this since we started, but I have a request,” Riggs said. “Out of respect for me, for Carl, and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I’m using you to not spoil the ending of 8×08 once your sources inform you of what happens.”

Referring to Season Eight as “one of the last few seasons of the show,” seems to imply that The Walking Dead is about ready to wrap it up in the wake of most of its original cast members exiting. While Ross Marquand, Tom Payne, Katelyn Nacon, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Pollyanna McIntosh will all be seeing significant developments in Season Nine, Lincoln’s exit paired with Lauren Cohan’s (not to mention Danai Gurira’s uncertain future) seem to indicate that the show might indeed be reaching an end point.

At the same time, former showrunner Scott Gimple has promised that he can see The Walking Dead running for 100 episodes beyond its first 100 and is eager to see the show continue beyond the currently in production Season Nine. “I wouldn’t speak to any of that but I’m very confident of a 10th season,” Gimple told THR. “I think it is a question but there is some business to handle with the things you just said. I’m not sure if they’re entirely on the money, as far as timing and everything like that, but I think we are tending to a lot of stuff before we jump into that. In the same respect, there’s a super long-term plan and we’re continuing to follow it. I know that’s a lot of double-talk but I would say everything is quite cool.”

In addition to Riggs’ comments, the crew of the AMC series applied to have permits, both new and renewals, for their properties and construction to be allowed through three more years, beginning with Season Nine. Still the top-rated show on cable, The Walking Dead has the audience to justify its continuation beyond Season Nine if fans stick around post-Lincoln’s era, but it may ultimately be steering itself toward a true conclusion.

