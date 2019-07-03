AMC Comments on Robert Kirkman Ending The Walking Dead

Following the news of The Walking Dead comic coming to a shocking, abrupt end this week, the network which has adapted to the popular zombie series into a hit TV show has released a statement. The comic series will end with issue #193, which hits shelves in comic book stores on Wednesday, but the TV series will continue for the foreseeable future.

“This extraordinary comic created a world that already lives in multiple forms, and in the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world, and will for many years to come,” AMC Networks said in a statement. The comic series ending is not expected to impact the TV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead comic news dropped on the heels of the issue which finally killed the series’ lead character Rick Grimes. Following Rick’s demise, Kirkman is offering up a triple-sized issue for the same price as his standard issue to tie up all of the characters’ stories, once and for all.

“I hate knowing what’s coming,” Kirkman wrote in the now-online Letter Hacks section of issue #193. “As a fan, I hate it when I realize I’m in the third act of a movie and the story is winding down. I hate that I can count commercial breaks and know I’m nearing the end of a TV show. I hate that you can feel when you’re getting to the end of a book, or a graphic novel. Some of the best episodes of Game of Thrones are when they’re structured in such a way and paced to perfection so your brain can’t tell if it’s been watching for 15 minutes or 50 minutes … and when the end comes … you’re stunned.

“I love long movies for that very reason. You lose track of time because you went in convinced that you’re going to be there for a long time, but the story moves at such an entertaining and engaging pace that by the time the movie’s wrapping up … you can’t believe it’s already over. Surprise, it’s over! All I’ve ever done, all a creator can really do … is tailor-make stories to entertain themselves, and hope the audience feels the same way. That’s all I’ve ever been doing … and it seems to work most of the time.”

Robert Kirkman will be at San Diego Comic-Con, taking part in a panel of his own and serving as a panelist on The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel on Friday, July 19th.

What do you think of The Walking Dead‘s abrupt ending? Share your your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter and Instagram.

The Walking Dead issue #192 is available now in comic book stores. Issue #193 hits shelves in comic shops on Wednesday. The Walking Dead TV series returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.