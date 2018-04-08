With Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, several members of the Saviors face the most danger of being the zombie apocalypse’s next victim.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×15 is titled, “Worth.” The official synopsis for Worth reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.” It is the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, with the finale set to air in one week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at which characters might not see that finale, breaking down who is in danger and who is safe…

Rick- Safe. While the Saviors have to deal with the consequences of their actions in Negan’s absence, Rick will be back at the Hilltop making battle plans, safely.

Negan- Danger. Several members of the Saviors are now aligned against Negan. While the villain certainly has an ace up his sleeve, he still can’t be ruled as “safe” until those hoping to threaten him are taken care of. This includes Rick.

Michonne- Safe. Back at the Hilltop, Michonne remains one of the best soldiers in Rick’s army. Not only is she a capable fighter but she is a smart survivor

Carol- Safe. Having found Henry, Carol may have also found a piece of hope and peace. She will continue hanging at the Hilltop, safely, until the war calls for her to be a soldier again.

Daryl- Safe. Hunting Eugene, Daryl probably won’t see any real danger, other than his own desires to go rogue.

Siddiq- Safe. He’s the only doctor on the show, and therefore is in no danger of dying!

Maggie- Safe. Though she’s questioning her own decisions, the Hilltop survivors are not. Everyone will do whatever it takes to follow and protect her.

Morgan- Safe. Morgan’s mindset is scary and unstable but the character will inevitably survive the season before heading to Texas for Fear the Walking Dead.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Still at the Hilltop, Enid remains safe surrounded by Rick’s army as everyone has finally come together in one place.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel is being forced to manufacture bullets to fight Rick’s group. Should he refuse, he will be in serious danger.

Gregory- Danger. Headed back to the Sanctuary because he has no other option, Gregory might not see a warm welcome at Negan’s home after flip-flopping during the battles.

Dwight- Danger. Back with the Saviors, Dwight’s loyalty to the Saviors will be tested as he is asked to do things he will not want to. If Laura shows up, he is in big trouble.

Simon- Danger. Negan knows Simon betrayed him and it has only gone further, now. With the big man showing up at home, Simon is in trouble.

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel has revisited his kingly act and will remain safely at the Hilltop, at least for now.

Jerry- Safe. Keeping guard at the Hilltop will pose no threat to Jerry, at least for now.

Tara- Safe. Though Tara was shot with an arrow, the move proved only that Dwight is loyal to the group when it was not covered with walker muck.

Rosita- Safe. Hunting Eugene will not be a particularly dangerous journey for the capable soldier and survivor.

Eugene- Danger. With Daryl and Rosita, two of the most hasty characters, coming for him, Eugene is one bad metaphorical line of dialogue away from feeling their wrath.

Aaron- Danger. After journeying to Oceanside in search of allies, Aaron and Enid only made new enemies when they shot and killed the community’s leader. He’ll have to have some really convincing argument if both he is going to make it out alive after being told he’d be killed if he ever came back.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.