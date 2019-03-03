‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 12: Guardians

On Sunday night, AMC will air the twelfth episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×12 is titled, “Guardians.” The official synopsis for Guardians reads, “While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus. A mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from LaToya Morgan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will feature the return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan after several episodes of being absent, as well as Danai Gurira’s Michonne as she was last seen departing the Hilltop to inform Alexandria of the new lingering threat.

Meanwhile, Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon departed the Hilltop community in last week’s Episode 9×11 on a quest to find Henry. Henry head out of town in search of Lydia and the Whisperers after the community was forced to hand her over when Samantha Morton’s Alpha showed up at their front door demanding she be returned.

Sunday night’s episode will also feature the debut of a highly-anticipated character: Beta, as portrayed by Ryan Hurst. Hurst is known best for roles in Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans but will be taking on something brand new as he dons walker-flesh and talks at a whisper, serving as Alpha’s second-in-command. The threatening group continues to expand and, if the synopsis is any indication, it seems Daryl might be going face to face with some of their strongest members.

Following The Walking Dead on Sunday night, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap the new episode as well as run through some of the biggest Walking Dead related news of the week. After the Dead is hosted by Brandon Davis and Janell Wheeler on FaceBook.com/ComicBookNOW.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.