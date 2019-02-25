‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 912 Preview Released

AMC has released a sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 912, ‘Guardians.’ Per its official synopsis:

While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus; a mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.

Sunday’s ‘Bounty’ saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) reluctantly turn over captured Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) to mother Alpha (Samantha Morton) to arrange the safe return of hostages Luke (Dan Fogler) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hoping to rescue Lydia from the Whisperers, Henry (Matt Lintz) secretly pursued the villains, spurring Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) to embark on a dangerous recovery mission.

“We’ll find out that this event has a lot of different fall out in consequences going forward. Because Alpha certainly does have this personal tie to her daughter,” show runner Angela Kang told EW.

“It’s a completely dysfunctional relationship, it’s an abusive relationship, but there’s also something human at the core of it. Which is what I think is really interesting and was interesting about the story in the comics as well.”

Though Lydia admitted to Henry she missed her people, there was a hesitancy to return — and Lydia’s admission may not have been entirely honest.

“To be honest, I think you could look at it either way. I don’t even know if the character knows,” Kang said.

“One of the things we’ve been exploring with her is that she’s an abused child. There’s so much complicated emotion that comes with that. Where she probably at all times feels a little bit of everything — which is, “I’d love to be away from her ,but also I need her, and she needs me.” So in that moment, maybe it’s the truth, maybe she’s just trying to make him feel better. Maybe it’s all of it.”

The Walking Dead premieres 912, ‘Guardians,’ Sunday, March 3 at 9/8c on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!