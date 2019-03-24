‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 15: The Calm Before

On Sunday night, AMC will air a shocking new episode of The Walking Dead. It is the fifteenth episode of the current ninth season, meaning there will only be one more episode before a long hiatus leading into Season 10 which is expected to debut in October.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 is titled, “The Calm Before.” The official synopsis for The Calm Before reads, “The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years. While some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.” The episode is directed by Laura Belsey on a script from Geraldine Inoa and Channing Powell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday night’s Episode 9×15 has an extended run time, broadcasting from 9pm ET through 10:25pm ET. Without commercials, the episode exceeds 57 minutes.

Heading into this penultimate episode of Season Nine, many fans are expecting to see an iconic and brutal moment from Robert Kirkman’s brought to life on their television screens. In issue #144 of The Walking Dead comics, the fair at the Kingdom is going well until Alpha and the Whisperers are revealed to have infiltrated the event. Soon after, they are revealed to have kidnapped a number of survivors from the communities in attendance. Those people end up having their heads removed and placed on a line of pikes to mark Whisperer territory and inform the communities of the line which they are not supposed to cross.

In the books, the victims of this infamous “pikes” sequence are Rosita, Ezekiel, Tammy, Earl, and several other lesser known characters. Whether or not this moment is coming in Episode 9×15 and which characters will be wiped from the show if so remains to be seen.

Who do you think will be killed on the pikes if the moment comes to the AMC zombie show? Share your predictions in the comment section!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.