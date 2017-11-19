‘The Walking Dead’: Eugene Gets Red Paint On His Hand While Visiting Dwight

In a new clip from The Walking Dead‘s new episode set to air on Sunday night, Eugene Porter discovers some fresh chess pieces of Dwight‘s during a friendly conversation.

“I’d like to express my sincere thanks for your support at the recent confab,” Eugene said. “I was doing my level best to stay fully on the D.L..”

“You were right in there,” Dwight responds. “If you didn’t say it, I would’ve.”

Whatever it is the two characters are discussing will likely be revealed in The Walking Dead‘s new episode. As a means to assure Dwight of their friendship and encourage a way of their “pickle,” Eugene bought Dwight a jar of cucumbers.

Quickly, Eugene turns his attention to the chess board nearby. Upon grabbing one of the custom made pieces, Eugene realizes the paint is still wet, and Dwight tells him he made these pieces himself. The red paint runs off onto Eugene’s finger and catches his attention.

Eugene leaves and Dwight is reluctant to accept too much gratitude for supporting Eugene in their earlier meeting.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×05 is titled, “The Big Scary U.” The official synopsis for The Big Scary U reads, “With war raging all around him, we get a close look at Negan and the lives of the Saviors during the conflict through a familiar set of eyes.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.