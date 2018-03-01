Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Carl’s Death

You weren’t the only one crying over Carl’s tragic and sudden death on The Walking Dead.

The video above, put together by The Walking Dead comic book published Skybound, compiles dozens of AMC’s The Walking Dead fans watching the Mid-Season Eight premiere which aired Sunday night, pairing their real time reactions with the episode itself. While several seem to have trouble with the opening moments seeing Carl accept his fate, the Kingdom stirs up some strong reactions, as well. It’s Carl’s time in the sewer which prompts the first, “This is gonna f— me up.”

Poor Siddiq, too. Fans are putting a lot of pressure on the new character played by Avi Nash after being introduced upon Carl’s demise.

It wasn’t all sad, as mentioned earlier. Morgan and Carol’s raid on the Kingdom prompted some, “Yes! Yes! Yes!” from the audiences. The most unbeliebable moment came when Morgan literally gutted a man, though, prompting some faces of disgust, fans looking away from the television sets, and ven a bit of gagging. “You f—ing tackle me, I’m gonna rip your organs out of your stomach,” one fans says, before realizing, “Oh my god, he actually ripped his guts out!”

The end of the video is where people become the most emotional, though.

The “wake up call” came when Henry killed Gavin. “You’ve raised a demented little f—er of a child,” one fan says.

Then, the reality sets in for Carl’s farewell. Many were shocked to see the flash-forward was Carl’s vision of the future, all along, and devastated to hear the silenced pistol ring out marking Carl’s final moments. In the end, Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs is happy with how his character bowed out, grateful for the fan support he has seen along the way, and eager to take the next steps of his career.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday’s at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.