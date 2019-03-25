‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 915

The Walking Dead on Sunday suffered its most devastating losses in quite some time when it was revealed Alpha (Samantha Morton) abducted and then murdered ten survivors belonging to the Hilltop, Kingdom, and Alexandria communities, including Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), DJ (Matt Mangum), and Henry (Matt Lintz).

The victims — snatched at the fair hosted by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) intended to unite the splintered communities for the first time in years — were disgraced further when the Whisperers engaged in an act of terror, erecting their victims’ decapitated heads on pikes to serve as a warning against crossing into Whisperer territory, enforced by Alpha, Beta (Ryan Hurst), and their pack of skin-wearing underlings.

“At the very beginning of the year, I had meetings with all of the actors just to talk about the story as a whole, the big twists and turns, what their characters were doing. And I let people know that this moment was coming,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “So people were aware that it might be their time, and it would definitely be the time for people that we love on the show. So people were kind of mentally prepared for it, and everybody was absolutely lovely and professional about it.”

Nacon admitted she was bummed to leave after feeling Enid was underserved, while Masterson said she was caught off guard by Tara’s death but nonetheless excited for the future.

“We do The Walking Dead. It’s in the title. It’s part of the deal when you sign on to do this show that your time in some way is going to be limited,” Kang added. “And so everybody could not be more wonderful. And I’m excited for everybody to have great opportunities in the future, because I think everybody who’s on this show is so incredibly talented and just lovely. We had a good celebration of our long-timers time on the show in conjunction with their final episode, which was great.”

I’ve Got a Bad Feeling About This

Ezekiel mentioning Jesus and how he brought them all together I- #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/89sQEQUnSm — emz (@buchanangrimes) March 25, 2019

THE FAIR IS HERE THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL #thewalkingdead #twd #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/NeW8zts4Px — Killer Queen (@BezddDakota) March 25, 2019

Judith reunited with Carol for the first time in years. Carol holding Henry. Hugging Daryl. This episodes going to break me. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xpeJ1mMbBB — Forrest Day (@MOVIEidol) March 25, 2019

Stressed and Depressed

I’m actually waiting for something bad to happen. We can’t have all these good vibes #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tCahh79pwc — Alexis Joestar (@LexiJoestar16) March 25, 2019

Donnie With a Side of Dog

Dear Darryl dixon, take a shower and court connie #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EtuAOtXA2g — Jessica Rabbit? (@JessicaRabbitno) March 25, 2019

Oh thank god the dog is staying #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UDkztcrnp5 — WTHH (@WTHH15) March 25, 2019

You mean to tell me Daryl could have gotten anyone to feed dog and he chose Connie #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yBjvuedPHV — Alysha Paulino??? (@AlyshaPaulino) March 25, 2019

Daryl asking Connie to feed his dog is a beg step for him. Donnie progressing nicely. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/LQepoU1LLi — Rick Grimes.? (@TashaXXRollins) March 25, 2019

Yes look at Daryl eye humping Connie! And if you say there’s nothing going on there than you’re just a hater. #thewalkingdead #twd pic.twitter.com/rh2WMGkD7R — 에보니 ?? Illest chick alive (@Jemgrl1) March 25, 2019

Strange Ways to Cope

This episode is making me all #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/wjtlAtEKMu — Paul TWD FAN Alcohol (@PaulAlcohol) March 25, 2019

Sweater Weather

LOL!!! OMG I CANNOT!!! this is not gonna end well. Alpha really came through dat bitch like #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/20gnv8l6iN — Jazz Rivers (@JazzRivers90) March 25, 2019

Lines We Cross

For a second I thought she killed her daughter. Good that she still got humanity left in her. Even though she’s a abusive mom.#thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/fsgbk62WAW — Jacara (@Jacara97) March 25, 2019

Don’t Look

Daryl running to Carol.. my heart is shattered into a million pieces ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vnAxtb9ZsW — junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) March 25, 2019

#TheWalkingDead fans-



2016: F*CK YOU NEGAN. HOW DARE YOU KILL GLENN AND ABRAHAM. RICK BETTER KILL YOU SOON



2019: COME ON NEGAN KILL THOSE DAMNED WHISPERERS — Danny Boy (@DanCiro20) March 25, 2019

Here is something to help #TheWalkingDead fans sleep better tonight pic.twitter.com/DMCzkULLyj — Jeff (@jeffroknows) March 25, 2019

Can’t believe who they killed on #TheWalkingDead tonight ? pic.twitter.com/CzPodbs42q — TheWalkingDead Memes (@TheWDmemes) March 25, 2019

When you’re casted as a child in #TheWalkingDead and Carol is your guardian. pic.twitter.com/JinWtOrqLu — Inconspicuous Account (@Inconsp34937446) March 25, 2019

I can’t believe we lost Tara and Enid what the actual fuck?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/rWjFs18RYG — Vi ? (@KnightsOfTWD) March 25, 2019

The Walking Dead Season Nine finale, “The Storm,” premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

