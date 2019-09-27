The Walking Dead Fans Honor Scott Wilson After He’s Snubbed by Emmy Awards In Memoriam

Fans of The Walking Dead are criticizing the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards for failing to include Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson in the first ceremony aired since the actor’s death in October 2018.

The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to this year’s notable industry deaths — including The Carol Burnett Show’s Tim Conway, Riverdale‘s Luke Perry, and Mary Tyler Moore stars Georgia Engel and Valerie Harper — as well as Marvel visionary Stan Lee, who died in November, and Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall, who died in December.

Not included was Wilson, who died Oct. 6 from leukemia. Wilson was similarly snubbed by this year’s Oscars In Memoriam segment despite his famed roles in The Ninth Configuration, In Cold Blood and Best Picture winner In the Heat of the Night.

Our beloved Scott Wilson was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment of the #Emmys. The #TWDFamily will never forget him. He meant the world to all of us and we will always cherish him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XznuZZdAf1 — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) September 23, 2019

“A travesty they didn’t acknowledge him,” reads a comment published to Twitter. Another agreed, tweeting, “Over 50 yrs in the business yet no recognition?”

Wilson was remembered during January’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

That ceremony’s In Memoriam segment sampled a portion from TWD 403, “Isolation,” where Wilson’s Hershel famously told Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), “You step outside, you risk your life … Every moment now you don’t have a choice. The only thing you can choose is what you’re risking it for.”

Wilson’s television credits include appearances on the 1985 revival of The Twilight Zone, The X-Files and Law & Order. Beyond his role as Hershel, Wilson made repeat appearances on the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Bosch and The OA.

The three-season TWD star last reprised his role in Season 9 episode “What Comes After,” the sendoff episode for Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln. Episode director Greg Nicotero confirmed Wilson lived to see his scene, telling Express Wilson was “so grateful” for his brief reprisal as part of a dream sequence imagined by a wounded Rick.

“He had tears in his eyes when he watched it and he was so proud,” Nicotero said.

In March, TWD showrunner Angela Kang paid tribute to “dear friend” Wilson on what would have been his 77th birthday. He was earlier honored by network AMC, who also aired a memorial video for Wilson during an Oct. 7 episode of Talking Dead.

Scott Wilson, Your fans will forever love you, cherish your incredible gift. We don’t need the Emmys. TWD doesn’t need the Emmys. — Sandra Reynolds (@SandraR28256274) September 23, 2019

He acted his entire life. He was also on the original CSI for years. Walking dead or not he should have been honored. He was such a wonderful human being. 😕 — Reggies Human (@reggies_human) September 23, 2019

I loved Hershel. Scott Wilson did an awesome job playing this character. — Thomas Liddicoat (@Sqweaty) September 23, 2019

Scott Wilson was phenomenal on TWD, but he also had a decades long acting career and wasn’t put it, which is a real shame because he was a terrific actor and from what I hear, an even better person. — Justin (@Justin_RT11) September 24, 2019

He shouldn’t have been left out. He was a key character in the second to fourth seasons and I was glad he made one final appearance in Andrew Lincoln’s last episode. I will never forget that wise old man. — Brendon Smith (@bigdogXVI) September 23, 2019

Wasn’t he? He was so kind that he brought me to tears when I met him. He hugged me and told me he loved me. Who does that? I will truly never ever forget his warmth and kindness. He reminded me so much of my dad and I told him that. He was the best kind of human. — Reggies Human (@reggies_human) September 23, 2019

TWD has been out of the Emmys since forever.): — Imanol Pérez.🧟‍♂️ (@ima_twd26) September 23, 2019

When it comes to The Walking Dead, the #Emmys does not even try to pretend it ignores the show. — Linda Cividanes (@civimamma) September 24, 2019

That happens way too often, sack the knob who puts the memoriam package together!!!! — rod hogan (@southsyd) September 24, 2019

So sad. Hershel Scott Wilson rip!! — Randi Ranogajec (@RanogajecRandi) September 25, 2019

A travesty they didnt acknowledge him. That’s why I refuse to watch awards shows. — UTVolsPhil 🍊🍊🏈🏈🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pfhawks) September 23, 2019

Wow… Left out at The Oscars, *and* the Emmys? That’s a travesty, since his presence classed up every joint he was in, from In Cold Blood to The Host, and everything in between. One of my fave actors since I was a kid, and I imagine will always be on that list. He was a treasure — Rabid Poodle (@RabidPoodle) September 23, 2019

It’s a damn shame — Kester (@Detspray) September 23, 2019

Never understood what constitutes this accolade. He deserves it and the very fact this is voiced is enough where he’d be proud. Phenomenal career and it sounds, like he was a wonderful man, mentor, person. Bless him! — Matty T (@MatthewThursto1) September 24, 2019

There’s literally no reason to why they left him out.. — Max Long (@Max_Long13) September 23, 2019

That is infuriating! Miss him and his wisdom! — Di Anne Beiler (@sweetlily0726) September 23, 2019

We will never forget Scott✝️🇺🇸 — Chris✞🇺🇸 (@Chris79979919) September 23, 2019

No matter if he was in The Walking Dead or not – he was and remains to be a beloved actor who should have a mention. We remember him in every episode ❤️ — Matty Rayson (@mattyrayson) September 23, 2019

Absolutely loved his character and acting. ❤️ — Graham (@spitfire_Graham) September 24, 2019

Love and miss you Scott — James (@James44812009) September 24, 2019

Maybe @WalkingDead_AMC can do something this season to honor Scott Wilson! ❤️🤟🏼❤️🙏🏻❤️ — Cassandra L (@CLuehsenhop) September 24, 2019

Scott was a terrific actor with a long history in the industry. I never was fortunate enough to meet but all the interviews he seemed like a genuinely good, kind person. His passing was such a shock and he is missed. — Hershel Hershberger (@HHershbe) September 24, 2019

Omg that’s right. Over 50 yrs in the business yet no recognition? #Shameful #WeWillAlwaysRememberScottWilson — Mae Noirb (@oni_mb) September 24, 2019

Fine, we’ll just have Spaghetti Tuesdays in his honor instead. Much better anyways!! — 🌻🌺Rebecca W🌹🌼 (@rrw315) September 23, 2019

It still kinda feels weird that he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/UB7Eh08fDA — Hannah (@ThatHannah_Girl) September 24, 2019

