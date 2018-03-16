Worlds Collide in New ‘The Walking Dead’ And ‘Fear’ Crossover Poster

AMC has released a new poster ahead of “Survival Sunday,” which will bring together The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead.

AMC announced Survival Sunday early Thursday morning, teasing a major event for all things Walking Dead: flagship series The Walking Dead will air its action-packed season 8 finale Sunday, April 15, immediately followed by the season 4 premiere of spinoff Fear The Walking Dead.

Fathom Events will screen both episodes, accompanied by 30 minutes of pre-show exclusive content, as a one-night-only event in select theaters nationwide on April 15.

Fans enrolled in AMC’s free Fan Rewards program have an opportunity to purchase their Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead tickets before anyone else. Tickets go live Friday, March 16 through the Fathom Events website.

The poster sees Walking Dead war-ready leading man Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) set for action opposite Fear The Walking Dead‘s not-to-be-trifled-with Madison (Kim Dickens), separated by bō-wielding Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who will bridge the two series as he joins the cast of Fear season 4.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear,” said Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC. “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

As The Walking Dead barrels towards the conclusion of All Out War, AMC is readying the return of its companion series with freshly-released promos introducing audiences to the newly expanded cast of Fear season 4.

Starring alongside Walking Dead veteran Lennie James in season 4 are series newcomers Garret Dillahunt (John), Jenna Elfman (Naomi) and Maggie Grace (Althea), who join alongside returning cast members Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane (Nick), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), Danay Garcia (Luciana) and Colman Domingo (Strand).

James told ComicBook.com the end of The Walking Dead season 8 will “springboard” Morgan into the season 4 premiere of Fear, as he goes into that series “with some kind of trajectory.”

“It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on,” James said. “A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

The Walking Dead airs its season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC, immediately followed by the season 4 premiere of Fear The Walking Dead.

