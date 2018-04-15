‘Fear’s Lennie James On Morgan Returning To ‘The Walking Dead,’ Merging Shows

The Walking Dead will be down one less character by the end of season 8 as longtime survivor Morgan journeys to the other side of the country, but actor Lennie James is confident his time on spinoff Fear The Walking Dead doesn’t rule out a Rick Grimes reunion.

Speaking to HollywoodLife about the chances of a future Walking Dead return, James referred to comments made by co-star Andrew Lincoln, who believes the two are destined to meet once more:

“Somebody asked Andy this question, so I am gonna go with his answer because it seems to be a safe answer because it’s already kind of out there,” James said. “As Andy says, I don’t think the story between, about the relationship between Rick and Morgan, is over yet.”

The official mantra for the looming crossover between the flagship series and its spinoff is “worlds collide,” but could the two shows one day truly collide and merge into one?

James finds that less likely.

“Is it possible? Yes. Is it probable? I would have to vote no on that one,” James said.

“I don’t see the point in that. I think it’s more likely that the universe would expand more rather than reduce itself back down to just one show. But that’s only me speaking as Lennie, that’s not me speaking with any knowledge because they only give me as much as I’m allowed to have and that’s above my pay grade.”

In February, Andrew Lincoln told EW his goodbyes to his co-star, who he debuted with in The Walking Dead‘s very first episode in 2010, lacked a certain finality.

“There were lots of goodbyes, and big goodbyes as well. But there was a sort of sense, certainly, with Lennie, that it’s until we meet again,” Lincoln said.

“It’s always been that way with Rick and Morgan. I don’t know, there’s something in the air, that I feel that it’s not quite the end yet for Rick and Morgan.”

Though leaving The Walking Dead after starring there on-and-off across eight seasons wasn’t James’ idea, the crossover ultimately relied on his decision — one that took about two months for the actor to reach.

Now part of a smaller cast in comparison to The Walking Dead, the switch over to Fear allows the series to give a bigger role to Morgan, who headlines Sunday’s Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere.

AMC airs The Walking Dead season 8 finale and the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere back-to-back starting at 9/8c on AMC Sunday, April 15.