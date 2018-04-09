Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds To Calls For Negan’s Death In ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays de facto Savior leader Negan, has a cheeky message for fans calling for the villain’s death.

Making the press rounds for new movie Rampage, where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Morgan was asked by IGN if he had anything to say to fans hoping to see Negan die in the upcoming Walking Dead season 8 finale after two seasons of build up.

“Yeah, where’s the camera? The red light?” Morgan asks in the video. Then, looking square at the camera, Morgan flashes a grin and raises both middle fingers before laughing.

The love-to-hate-him Negan has served as the big bad of The Walking Dead since his introduction in the final minutes of the season 6 finale, where the bat-swinging villain ordered the subjugation of Rick Grimes and his people.

In the season 7 opener, Negan mercilessly executed fan-favorites Abraham and Glenn — and it’s been war ever since.

Morgan’s tenure as the villain might not end just yet, but next week’s season finale will bring an end to the conflict with the Saviors.

“The war will absolutely be resolved by the end of season eight,” executive producer Scott Gimple told Entertainment Weekly.

The “very big” finale won’t just bring an end to All Out War, Gimple said, as the season closer “very much sets up the start of the next story.”

Whether Negan plays a role in the next story remains to be seen, but comic book readers be warned: the television show will continue to head in directions you won’t expect.

“There are some big changes that change the very outcome of certain aspects of the story — still trying to be true to the emotions of the story, but changing some big parts of it,” Gimple said of bringing the comic book pages to screen. “It plays out very differently.”

With specialty spoiler groups refusing to dish details on the finale and Negan being undermined at every turn by his own people, The Walking Dead is headed into unexpected territory.

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.