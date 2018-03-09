Watch How ‘The Walking Dead’ Pulled Off Gruesome Walker Kill

Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead contained the series’ most gruesome walker kills in eight years as Jadis lured her reanimated Heapsters into a trash compactor.

The scene was no easy feat but has now been broken down in a behind-the-scenes featurette from AMC. “This machine is a real machine. It does work,” executive producer Denise Huth said. “We have to be safe with everything so there was a lot, a lot, a lot of shredder meetings discussing how we were gonna do this, what would be safe, what would be cool.”

Take a look at the making of Episode 8×10’s brutal scene below!

“We built a green screen that sits right on top of the teeth,” The Walking Dead stunt coordinator Monty Simons said. “Then I put a very small layer of pads in there and then I had my stunt people walking in and falling down about two feet into this.”

From there, computerized models of the Heapsters were digitally added to the footage to create the effect of the characters’ reanimated bodies tumbling into the compactor and being chewed up.

“I really enjoyed it,” Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh told ComicBook.com of the days on set. “I remember, specifically, watching the conveyor belt of the mud pie guts and fabric running down… Actors do this a lot, you clock natural reactions that you have and you go, ‘Huh, that’s funny.’ And this was one of them where I just found myself grinning at it like a kid, like, ‘Oh, this is so fun!’ And realizing, ‘Oh, you’re looking at what should be human guts and Walker guts and you’re really enjoying it. You’ve definitely crossed over.’”

