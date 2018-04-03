Google Maps Helps Solve ‘The Walking Dead’ Helicopter Mystery

The Walking Dead fans aren’t trying to wait for the AMC show to explain the helicopter. They’re seeking answers themselves with the help of Google maps.

One fan used the Internet tool to figure out where the helicopter cold have come from, given its location near the Alexandria Safe-Zone and Alexandria Virginia. Given the fact that the helicopter is a UH-1, the fan claims it has a 197 mile range (its Wikipedia page gives it a 315 mile range).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using the 197 mile range, though, the chopper would be able to move as far from the Alexandria area as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, nearly New York City, and northern parts of North Carolina. If the 315 mile range is more accurate, it would reach Connecticut and come closer to cities like Charlotte, North Carolina or Columbus, Ohio.

Check out the image below.

Columbus, Ohio and other cities to its eastern side are interesting considering The Walking Dead comic recently introduced the thriving Commonwealth community in Ohio. With Georgie bearing a striking resemblance to the community’s leader in the books, it’s possible the AMC show is planting seeds for the group’s introduction earlier than the source material ever did.

Georgie actress Jayne Atkinson tells ComicBook.com, she believes the helicopter could very well belong to her character as she traveled in and out of town to pay Maggie a visit. “It is possible because clearly when they ask her about whether or not, has she done this with other people, she had clearly been doing a scouting process to find out about these different groups,” Atkinson said. “She’s clearly been around. So it could very well be.”

This, of course, is based on the assumption of the helicopter refueling and resetting for a maximum trip with each stop. While Jadis‘ trash heap contained a helipad, there is no word on whether or not the chopper would be able to restock all of its necessary fuel and resources to make such a trip back home.

Where do you think the helicopter came from? Share your theories in the comment section below.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.