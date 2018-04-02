Fans Have Theories For That ‘Walking Dead’ Helicopter

The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” revealed a surprising link between lone Scavenger survivor Jadis and the recurring helicopter that has been buzzing around since season 7.

While it remains to be seen if the helicopter is somehow tied to the newest group headed by the cryptic Georgie, The Walking Dead fans took to social media to share their shocked reactions and theories about what it could all mean.

Videos by ComicBook.com

8×14 revealed Jadis’ sparsely furnished apartment, which contained a walkie talkie and a packed suitcase. The beeps of her digital watch alerted her to her expected guest, which arrived while Jadis contemplated feeding Negan to her cart walker.

A flare Jadis had prepared found itself drowned in a puddle, and the chopper reversed course and disappeared to destination unknown.

While it remains to be seen if the helicopter is connected to Georgie — actress Jayne Atkinson told ComicBook.com it’s a possibility — here’s what fans had to say about the mysterious helicopter:

Georgie’s People

WAS THAT GEORGIE AND HER PEOPLE IN THE HELICOPTER?!#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) April 2, 2018

The Fear The Walking Dead Connection

Everyone make sure you remember the helicopter! I think it has something to do with “Fear The Walking Dead” ?? #TheWalkingDead — Michael Hicks ®️ (@theguywhosinggs) April 2, 2018

@AMCTalkingDead Even though were just getting a good look at the helicopter on The Walking Dead, I think it’s the helicopter from Troy’s military camp that crashed from Fear of the Walking Dead’s timeline killing Travis. #fearofthewalkingdead #amc #TheWalkingDead #md #dc #dmv — kingra_98 (@Kingra_98) April 2, 2018

The Military

@AMCTalkingDead The military didn’t just disappear! The fact that helicopters flying makes perfect sense to me. Government knew it was going FUBAR, so they bunkered until things settled.#TalkingDead #TheWalkingDead #TWD ? — Erich Weiss (@WeissErich) April 2, 2018

I NEED TO KNOW WHAT THE HELICOPTER WAS BECAUSE IT MAY PROVE THE THEORY I HAVE ALWAYS HAD. THE THEORY IS THAT THERE ARE STILL GOVERNMENT WORKERS BUT THEY JUST HAVENT DONE ANYTHING AT ALL BECAUSE APOCALYPSE. THEN THEY START GOING TO REBUILD THE WORLD THROUGH FORCE. #TheWalkingDead — ?Grace the Liberal Snowflake? (@lagraciacubana) April 2, 2018

I think Jadis might be part of some secret military installation due to the helicopter or some research institute — Angelina (@angelaustin84) April 2, 2018

Something More Sinister

Spoiler Alert: #TheWalkingDead is one huge social experiment and the person in the helicopter was the military checking up on their progress. — Stylista (@Stylistaaa) April 2, 2018

@AMCTalkingDead I have a theory that whatever virus started the walking dead is isolated to Georgia and the army cordoned off the entire state explaining there’s seemingly no military input to the situation and the appearance of the occasional helicopter. what are your thoughts? — Sulley Solomon (@solomon_sulley) March 18, 2018

A New Group

Wait so the helicopter isn’t her people? New group? #TheWalkingDead — Hana?? (@_hangirl6_) April 2, 2018

Someone’s Trash is Someone Else’s Treasure

Jadis has been trading with the helicopter people and that was just her last chance. #TheWalkingDead — Summer Breeze ? (@IamBatMILF) April 2, 2018

HelicoPPPter

Heath is probably with the helicopter people. #TheWalkingDead — EXISTENCE IS PAIN (@DoomJX) April 2, 2018

Let me find out heath flying the helicopter around. Haha #twd #TheWalkingDead — ? Hustle and Motivate ? (@SoloDolo_Zav) April 2, 2018

And as always-where is heath (maybe with that helicopter?) #TheWalkingDead — Taylor Quinn (@_taylorquinn) March 12, 2018

DEAD

I’m pretty sure the helicopter is like the plane in Lost and we’re going to find out they’re all actually dead and in Hell. #TheWalkingDead — Emmy-lee? (@fandomglam) April 2, 2018

The Walking Dead airs the second-to-last episode of season 8, “Worth,” Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.