The Walking Dead

Fans Have Theories For That ‘Walking Dead’ Helicopter

The Walking Dead 8×14, ‘Still Gotta Mean Something,’ revealed a surprising link between lone […]

By

The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” revealed a surprising link between lone Scavenger survivor Jadis and the recurring helicopter that has been buzzing around since season 7.

While it remains to be seen if the helicopter is somehow tied to the newest group headed by the cryptic Georgie, The Walking Dead fans took to social media to share their shocked reactions and theories about what it could all mean.

Videos by ComicBook.com

8×14 revealed Jadis’ sparsely furnished apartment, which contained a walkie talkie and a packed suitcase. The beeps of her digital watch alerted her to her expected guest, which arrived while Jadis contemplated feeding Negan to her cart walker.

A flare Jadis had prepared found itself drowned in a puddle, and the chopper reversed course and disappeared to destination unknown.

While it remains to be seen if the helicopter is connected to Georgie — actress Jayne Atkinson told ComicBook.com it’s a possibility — here’s what fans had to say about the mysterious helicopter:

Georgie’s People

The Fear The Walking Dead Connection

The Military

Something More Sinister

A New Group

Someone’s Trash is Someone Else’s Treasure

HelicoPPPter

DEAD

The Walking Dead airs the second-to-last episode of season 8, “Worth,” Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts