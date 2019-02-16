AMC has released a clip from The Walking Dead Episode 9×10, previewing the search for Luke, but also teasing the first international journey made by characters within the series.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.”

The clip above sees Yumiko, Connie, Kelly, and Magna debating on whether or not they should continue their search for Luke. As night has fallen, threats are becoming greater. They are unaware of the fact that Luke has been taken hostage (along with Alden) by the Whisperers and are also oblivious to the fact that the Whisperers are nearby watching them.

An interesting beat to the conversation in the clip previewed above is the reference to the group possibly being the first on the AMC series to have visited an international location. Yumiko mentions “Coalport,” which could be a nod to a village in England. Moments later, the group insists that if they had “a boat” then they “had a choice.” Could Magna’s group have journeyed from Europe to the United States, only to discover the zombie apocalypse was, in fact, global?

After all, the Coalport village in England is located on the River Severn. This river, being the longest in Great Britain, could have been Magna’s group’s escape from a falling United Kingdom.

Do you think the group could have traveled across the Atlantic Ocean and arrived in the Alexandria area or is the “Coalport” reference to something else in the area? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

