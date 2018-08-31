‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #183 Preview Released

A new preview for The Walking Dead issue #183 has been released.

The book’s artist Charlie Adlard shared a look at the upcoming issue on Twitter. In the advanced look, Michonne and her daughter Elodie are escorted on the outskirts of the Commonwealth community by a soldier named Jerome. Michonne insists they will be fine on their own but Jerome is merely following protocol.

Then, they come across what might be a new character standing at a dock to Elodie’s surprise, however, the actual layout of the panels might change when the issue is fully published.

Check out the preview below from Adlard’s tweet!

Your very first look at #TWD #183. Out next week. Enjoy.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & CLIFF RATHBURN

SEPT 5 It’s chaos in the commonwealth… and Michonne without her sword. pic.twitter.com/aMYxvJP65K — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) August 31, 2018

Recent issues of The Walking Dead introduced this Commonwealth community, a thriving gang of 50,000 survivors who have rebuilt civilization and a class system based on occupations prior to the apocalypse. Its leader Pamela Milton recently took a trip down to Alexandria to meet Rick Grimes and see the Hilltop and Sanctuary communities, as well.

In a book which has seen many villainous groups come and go through the years, the New World Order story seems to be introducing a new type of conflict. This time around, civilized survivors seem to be facing a political bout as Rick Grimes and Pamela Milton have different beliefs in people’s rights and opportunities. Alexandria is a community built on people working and providing a life for themselves and their families. The Commonwealth is a community built on class systems in which there is little room for growth while leaders sit comfortably and watch.

The Walking Dead issue #183 hits shelves in comic book stores on September 5, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!