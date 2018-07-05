‘The Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Asks Fans to Stop Showing Up at His House Unannounced

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is having a hard time with fans showing up at his house uninvited.

The actor, who previously starred in Supernatural and the Watchmen movie, took to Twitter on Tuesday to request his fans stop showing up at his house as if they’re old pals just to knock on the door. In the words of his Negan character, it’s “not cool.”

Check out the tweet from Morgan below:

Dear people that think it’s a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door… it’s not a good plan. It’s rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And… you’re being recorded. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 3, 2018

It’s a strange world where fans think it’s acceptable to show up at someone’s house because they have seen them on television but it’s hardly surprising anymore. Of course, the responses to Morgan’s tweet are a bit more fun than the idea of fans stalking his house.

Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst wins the “Best Response” trophy:

Look. I’m sorry. Now please let me out of the basement! I won’t do it again! — RYAN HURST (@RamboDonkeyKong) July 3, 2018

Hurst was quickly called out for having cell phone service, thus implying he could make his way out of Morgan’s basement, truly meaning he doesn’t actually want to leave. Some women then piled on to the tweet thread, claiming that his Opie character on Sons of Anarchy was more beloved than Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. Yes, this is all a real conversation on social which started by a celebrity asking fans not to show up at his house.

Of course, the close second for “Best Response” is a GIF of Morgan in character as Negan reacting to meeting Father Gabriel for the first time, but applied to the people showing up at the house.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.