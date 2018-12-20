‘The Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan on His New Emu And Donkey Being Best Friends

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan added a donkey and an emu to his farm in upstate New York and the animals are now officially best friends.

Morgan took on the pair of animals after they were left homeless as a “combo,” saying “they’re in love.” When a photo came up of the animals, Morgan introduced the world to his newest family members. “That is Jack the Donkey and Diane. Jack and Diane. That’s my farm.”

Morgan made an extra effort after hearing the animals’ story. “I had saw this news story about a donkey and an emu that had been abandoned on a farm in North Carolina,” Morgan said. “They had been rescued. A rescue operation in South Carolina rescued them but they couldn’t find a home. They realized they couldn’t be separated. They tried to put the emu with other emus and the donkey with other donkeys.”

When Jack and Diane were originally separated, they had clearly lost a part of themselves. “They freaked out. They both freaked out,” Morgan explained. “So, trying to find a home to stay together and me, like the fool I am, I didn’t tell Hilary, my wife…so I called them and I said, ‘Look, I’ll keep them together, it kind of fits into the weirdness that is the Morgan farm.’ And, now, I’ve got an emu and a donkey and they genuinely love each other. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Jack rests his head on Diane’s rear quarters and they eat out of the same bowl. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The animals themselves are actually quite different from one another, aside from just literally being different animals. “She is kind of his protector,” Morgan explained. “He’s still a little bit shy but she’ll come right up to me. She eats apples right out of my hand and she’ll let me hug her. Jack is a little shy. Jack spends most of his day hiding behind her and yelling at donkeys I have on the other side of the farm so there’s a lot of donkey hee-hawing at our farm right now. It’s a hoot.”

