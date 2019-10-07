The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Marries Hilarie Burton

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan married longtime partner Hilarie Burton on Saturday, Burton revealed in an Instagram post published Monday morning.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” Burton wrote under a photo of the newlyweds. “There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community,” she continued. “For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything.”

The couple married with their children, nine-year-old son Augustus and one-year-old daughter George, at their side.

“Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband,” Burton continued. “Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss.” In concluding her post, she wrote, “It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan.”

When sharing a photo with his bride on Instagram Monday morning, Morgan wrote, “I’d say words… but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan…. I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd.”

Morgan appeared as part of TWD‘s Season 10 panel at New York Comic Con Saturday, a day before the zombie drama returned to AMC with its season premiere. Season 10 is set to unleash Morgan’s Negan in the fight against the Whisperers.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.