Jeffrey Dean Morgan Goes After Amazon Over Late Package And ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Respond With Negan Memes

It was almost pee pee pants city for global online retailer Amazon when The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays bat-wielding villain Negan, learned an order wouldn’t be delivered on time as originally scheduled.

Dear @amazon I was promised to get a delivery that is VERY important today by 8… at 830, I get a message it may not be here until the 27th. Yeah… THAT DOESN’T WORK. Santa doesn’t deliver on 27th. Sure hope this gets taken care of. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 23, 2017

“Dear Amazon, I was promised to get a delivery that is VERY important today by 8… at 8:30, I get a message it may not be here until the 27th. Yeah… THAT DOESN’T WORK,” Morgan wrote. “Santa doesn’t deliver on 27th. Sure hope this gets taken care of. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard not to read this as Negan: complete with a well-timed, perfect angle backwards lean with “THAT DOESN’T WORK.”

Amazon Help responded to Morgan, who was understandably upset a service he paid for wasn’t going to be fulfilled.

“I shouldn’t have to track this down… I paid to have it tonight,” Morgan replied. “You said it would be. It’s not.”

Morgan offered an update on his shipping dilemma the next day.

@Amazon came thru, and saved Santa’s ass in the process! Thank you. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 24, 2017

“Amazon came thru and saved Santa’s ass in the process! Thank you,” Morgan wrote.

The Walking Dead fans couldn’t help get on in the fun, responding with a slew of Negan memes.

Dear @amazon, I’d fix it REALLY FAST, if I were you… pic.twitter.com/mWzekTZ5j7 — Estela (@sobegirl) December 23, 2017

No doubt, but you have to imagine that one took a bit of a priority right? pic.twitter.com/NyyLuLJ4mr — AshleySchaefer (@Cudagras) December 23, 2017

Sounds like Amazon needs to meet Lucille!!! pic.twitter.com/BviGie4YWR — Eddie T.⚡️SHAZAM⚡️#TeamDCEU (@MyTop5Comics) December 23, 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a man who will go to bat for his packages. If it were Negan, that Amazon representative would have needed some Negan’s adult diapers — which are very much a real product you can purchase from the official The Walking Dead online store.

The Walking Dead returns with its mid-season premiere Sunday, February 25 on AMC.