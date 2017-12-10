Some ‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Members Are Afraid Of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has certainly become known for terrorizing people on The Walking Dead, and that apparently translates in a pretty interesting way when the cameras aren’t rolling.

During a recent panel at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey, Morgan was asked what it takes for him to get into character on The Walking Dead. As he revealed, he doesn’t really go ‘method’ while on the show’s set, but some of the cast and crew still treat him like he is.

“When I’m on set, I’m like what you see onstage right now, or in the autograph line.” Morgan explained. “I try to be as nice as I can to our crew and the rest of our cast. Our show is so hard to do physically, and mentally some times as well, that if I’m in character, oh fuck. I mean, people already have taken issue with Negan, you know? The fact that I’m playing him, there are still some of the cast that haven’t figured out that I’m not Negan all of the time. Cause I haven’t worked with everybody on the cast, so people are like scared of me.”

According to Morgan, this results in some of the cast members going out of their way to hide from him, which he finds kind of amusing.

“They see me come out of my trailer, and I see people ducking away.” Morgan revealed. “And I’m like ‘I’m not going to kill you …right now! There’s not a camera on us, is there?’ So I’m not very method.”

While Morgan might be as cordial as possible on The Walking Dead‘s set, fans are expecting quite a performance from him in tonight’s midseason finale, “How It’s Gotta Be”. The episode will show Negan unleashing “a shit storm” on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew, and some are already predicting that one character won’t survive the episode’s wrath.

