Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Another Negan and Maggie Confrontation When Lauren Cohan Returns to The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan expects “some sort of confrontation, or ten” between Negan and Maggie when Lauren Cohan returns to The Walking Dead. As announced at New York Comic Con earlier in October, Cohan will reappear in the second half of Season 10 before returning full-time as a series regular in Season 11. It’s been more than six years since Maggie last confronted Negan against the wishes of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who unilaterally spared the ex-Savior leader from death despite his murder of Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). When the long-jailed Negan begged for merciful death, Maggie resisted, telling him, “I came to kill Negan. And you’re already worse than dead.”

“I don’t think Maggie’s gonna like Negan. I’m not sure that’s going away,” Morgan said at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta. “She has not been around for, how many show years? Eight or something? She hasn’t worked yet, so I haven’t seen those scripts, so I don’t know how she’s coming back or how that’s going to play out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan and Cohan reunited at New York Comic Con when Cohan announced her surprise return while dressed like Negan. Both stars expect more drama between Maggie and Negan despite his change of heart and good deeds, like saving Dog and Judith (Cailey Fleming) in Season 9 or lending a helping hand to Aaron (Ross Marquand) in Season 10.

“I saw Lauren the other day, we were talking a little bit about it. I would imagine there would be some sort of confrontation, or ten,” Morgan said. “She hasn’t seen what Negan’s done, or who he’s become, she doesn’t know. The last time she saw him, he was laying on the ground of the jail cell wanting to die. So some stuff has happened since then, but I imagine it’s not going to be hugs and kisses. Damn it.”

Siddiq (Avi Nash) was first to explain Maggie left the Hilltop colony in the care of Jesus (Tom Payne) when she and son Hershel joined Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) in a new community someplace far. In her time away, might Maggie have found forgiveness for Negan?

“Just like in life, it might be one of those things she doesn’t know until she faces it,” Cohan recently told the AMC blog when asked what happens when Maggie and Negan next meet. “She definitely decided not to kill him on that day when Michonne discouraged her. She did go that way. Forgiveness is liberating. I suppose we’ll get to see to what degree she has decided to liberate herself.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.