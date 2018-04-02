‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, will visit ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, April 2.

Morgan is making the rounds promoting big screen video game adaptation Rampage, where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson as the swagger-filled Agent Russell, who works for a government agency called OGA.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He last appeared on Kimmel in October, where he jokingly called Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus a creeper and explained why his work on set involves coming in early for tattoo cover up.

The actor’s bat-swinging villain on AMC’s The Walking Dead continues to be at the center of attention as the ongoing war against Negan and the Saviors heads towards its action-packed conclusion, airing Sunday, April 15.

Negan had gone MIA, finding himself a captive of lone Scavenger Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), whose people were massacred by right-hand-man Simon (Steven Ogg).

During his time in captivity, Negan revealed in Sunday’s episode key details about his background — revealing the origin of Lucille, his beloved barbwire-wrapped baseball bat.

In the closing moments of last night’s episode, Negan invited a yet-to-be-revealed stranger into his car, suggesting life threatening possibilities for Savior mole Dwight (Austin Amelio).

Outside of the Walking Dead franchise, Morgan is hopeful to one day don the famous cape and cowl of Batman as an alternate future version of the iconic DC Comics character.

Studio Warner Bros., who are prepping a Flashpoint movie with the directors of comedy hit Game Night, could tap Morgan to reprise his role as Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne, who in the Flashpoint comic book storyline operated as a darker, more brutal Batman after his son was murdered by a petty thief.

Asked by Total Film if he’ll one day suit up as a darker Dark Knight, Morgan said, “We’ll see.”

“I mean, look, DC is DC and they’ll figure out what they’re going to do next,” Morgan added. “But I’m highly aware of the character, I will say that. I’m highly aware of the character, and it would probably be a thrill of a lifetime to put on the Batsuit.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Rampage opens April 13.