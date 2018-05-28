‘The Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Video of Son’s Negan Cosplay

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s eight-year-old son, Augustus “Gus” Morgan, does one hell of a Negan impression.

The actor shared a slow motion video Sunday of Gus, dressed like Negan, swinging a baseball bat and obliterating a watermelon.

“My blood,” Morgan captioned the video on Twitter, which has since racked up more than 183,000 views and more than 13,000 “likes.”

The moment is similar to Negan’s first appearance in The Walking Dead, where he used his beloved barbwire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille, to brutally execute Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Wtf?? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) May 28, 2018

Cudlitz commented on the video with a simple “Wtf??” and a shrug emoji.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I just think that being a dad has been the greatest gift I’ve gotten in my entire life,” Morgan told PEOPLE in February. “I want him to have the best life possible. Every day I think that’s my goal, as well as his mother’s.”

Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton welcomed a second child, George Virginia Morgan, that same month. Morgan helped deliver both children.

Morgan, who recently appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in big screen monster movie Rampage, told the Press Association in April he’s “kind of the opposite” of Negan, who in the world of The Walking Dead is a fearsome dictator whose reign of terror was only just recently toppled by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The actor said he sometimes gets people who forget he’s not the bat-swinging bad guy they see on television.

“It is not a documentary but it seems that everyone has forgotten a pretty substantial body of work that I have done before the show that I am doing now and the character that I am doing now on television,” Morgan said.

“Really I have people look at me as if I am going to take out a baseball bat and crack them in the head at any given moment so as much as I kind of like that respect that I get now, or maybe lack thereof – I get a lot of ‘screw yous’, only not that nice, from across the street.”

He explained, “When you’re playing a nefarious bastard that kind of comes with the territory and you have to embrace that and I have.”

Negan received justice in The Walking Dead season 8 finale when he was defeated but kept alive at Alexandria, where he’ll serve a prison term as the survivors aim to steer back towards civilization.

The 52-year-old actor has expressed hopes to explore Negan before the apocalypse and getting to don Batman’s cowl as an alternate universe version of the crimefighter.

Morgan and Negan return in The Walking Dead season 9 this fall on AMC.