‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Divided Over Shane’s Season 9 Return

Following the news of Jon Bernthal returning to The Walking Dead, the AMC show’s fan base had mixed reactions.

While some are thrilled to have Shane Walsh back on the show, if only for a moment, others are heartbroken at what his return seems to imply given the news of Andrew Lincoln‘s departure from the show in Season Nine.

Of course, the Internet’s reactions are sometimes the best part of groundshaking headlines such as “Jon Bernthal Returning to ‘The Walking Dead‘ in Season 9,” and some of the best have been compiled on the slides below!

Thrilled

A large portion of The Walking Dead‘s fan base is thrilled to see Bernthal return for a moment in Season Nine.

This honestly makes me so happy, I’ve kind of been dreading season 9 since Carl and the news about Rick ! I love Jon Bernthal! — Frex (@FreckledBeaut) June 18, 2018

It makes Frex “so happy,” because the death of Carl had her feeling down on Season Nine, in addition to he news of Lincoln’s departure. Bernthal’s return, though, might make it all worth it.

SHANE WALSH IS BACK IN SEASON 9 OMGGGG. #TheWalkingDead — ❣️ (@bellarkeszn) June 18, 2018

Others only need a few words to express their excitement.

Heartbroken

Others are not as thrilled as they realize this probably means Rick is not leaving the show with an option to return. A likely hallucination or flashback scenario means Rick is on his way to the other side.

It’s terrible news because we all know what it means. ?? pic.twitter.com/cvgcWacPxW — Michelle Pope (@mchllepo) June 18, 2018

“It’s terrible news” according to Michelle Pope “because we all know what it means.” Pope seems to believe Shane’s appearance will be to welcome Rick to the other side.

I hope he sees everyone he killed just to make him face the monster he became — Tadija krstanovic (@Tadijakrstanov2) June 18, 2018

Tadija Krstanovic, however, wants to see Rick realize he has become everything he feared in Shane Walsh.

Mixed

Others can’t quite seem to make up their mind on The Walking Dead‘s current direction.

Priya Dave seems to be unsatisfied by The Walking Dead’s narrative but a Shane Walsh appearance is still exciting.

Shane will always be my fav character from the walking dead so that news just made my day. I don’t care that it’s only for one episode. I’m beyond happy! — ?Becca? (@protectedbycas) June 18, 2018

Becca is “beyond happy” and the news of Shane Walsh “made [her] day.”

Maybe they could just swap Shane for Rick and hope no one notices pic.twitter.com/m7p4SeIRjo — J.D. Young (@TheBigJD55) June 18, 2018

J.D. Young thinks the AMC show could just swap Bernthal and Lincoln and keep going! Terrible idea or no?

All the Shane

Danielle, who according to her current Twitter name will be meeting Chandler Riggs soon, is “all for” Bernthal’s quick return as Shane Walsh. “It would make sense since Rick is most likely dying.”

When I was catching up on the first couple of seasons back in 2016, I was not a fan of Shane. But I’m all for this. It would make sense since Rick is most likely dying. So yeah, for once I’ll say that I can’t wait to see Shane Walsh back on the walking dead. https://t.co/fdtYxULlDB — Danielle is meeting Chandler ? (@daniepuentes) June 18, 2018

Then there are the gif reactions.

Shane Walsh fans after hearing the news about Jon Bernthal coming back to season 9 of #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/46XeUeeLiB — Tia Fabi (@TC_Stark) June 18, 2018

Of course, if Shane returns without saying “Let me tell ya somethin’ Rick,” or “Let me ask you somethin’,” then it would all be for nothing.

Let me tell ya sumthin Rick — Lisa ? (@Lasell_83) June 18, 2018

Lisa gets it.

Seen This Before

Fallen characters returning to The Walking Dead is nothing the show hasn’t seen before. The Governor, Beth, and others made appearances in Tyreese’s Season Five death as he hallucinated on the way out.

Basically Tyreeze and the Governor then? ?? pic.twitter.com/NsNWleq3EE — Negan`s Goddamn Mizzy ♥ (Miz) (@LurkingJack) June 18, 2018

@LurkingJack notes that other dead characters have returned, which could open the door for others to join Bernthal in what might be Rick’s final episode.