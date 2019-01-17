‘The Walking Dead’s Jon Bernthal Cast In ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie

The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal has joined the cast of The Sopranos prequel movie titled The Many Saints of Newark.

Bernthal and Bird Box star Vera Farmiga have both been reported as cast members by Variety, with no official comment from New Line on the matter. The film is expected to add more cast members from HBO’s The Sopranos before its casting is complete.

Meanwhile, Bernthal recently reprised his role as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead for Andrew Lincoln’s final episode on the AMC series. He also has his The Punisher series gearing up to release its second season on Netflix later this month. Given its sibling shows from Marvel TV on the streaming service, many are expecting Bernthal’s time to be wide open following its release as an impending cancellation seems to be on the horizon. There is no word on whether or not Disney plans to pick up the Defenders-centric Netflix shows on their Disney+ streaming service, just yet.

Other movie outings for Bernthal include The Wolf of Wall Street, Snitch, and Baby Driver. The actor may return in a Baby Driver sequel as a villain, which is a story developing quietly behind-the-scenes. He also has Ford v. Ferrari, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Stingray, Snow Ponies, and an Accountant sequel expected on his upcoming schedule. He remains best known to fans for his role as Shane Walsh on AMC’s zombie show.

The Many Saints of Newark was co-written by producer Lawrence Konner and Sopranos co-creator David chase. It is set to be directed by Alan Taylor, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi serving as executive producers. Alessandro Nivola will play Dickie Moltisanti (the leading role) while Bernthal and Farmiga’s characters remain mysteries, for now.

A release date for The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark has not yet been revealed.