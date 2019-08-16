The Walking Dead Star Unboxes First Judith Grimes Pop! Figure in Adorable Video

Judith Grimes is officially a Funko Pop! figure and Cailey Fleming couldn’t be more excited about it. The young actress from The Walking Dead received a special box in the mail from Funko with Pop! figures of her post-apocalyptic character.

Fleming shared a video of herself opening the box of Funko Pop! figures on her Instagram account. In it, her pure joy is on full display. In fact, it looks like the young actress might just be in complete disbelief. Hard to believe the same little girl who played young Rey in the Star Wars movies has never been an action figure! Ultimately, the video ends up being one of the most adorable things you will see on the Internet today.

Going forward, Fleming will continue to have a major role in The Walking Dead, especially along side Jeffrey Dean Morgan who may have influenced some of her language in the above video.

“Last year was a long year for Negan. And it was really, what, ten years? It’s been a long ten years, so I think Negan is gonna stretch his legs a bit, certainly,” Morgan said at San Diego Comic-Con. “And as far as the redemption arc that he’s kind of been on — and I think it’s true, people ask all the time, is it real or is it an act he’s putting on? I think that Negan’s relationship with the likes of Judith is as genuine as it can be.”

It’s Judith, the spunky daughter of Rick Grimes and Michonne, who is credited with helping along Negan’s growing redemption following his eight-year solitary prison sentence, during which time Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) made efforts towards his rehabilitation.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.