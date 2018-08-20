‘The Walking Dead’: Lennie James Reveals How Morgan Would React to Rick’s Departure

Morgan Jones threw fans of Fear the Walking Dead for a loop on Sunday night when he revealed that his new plan was to return home, back to Alexandria, Virginia. Back to Rick Grimes.

Sadly, as viewers, we all know that the reunion he’s looking for won’t be there waiting for him when and if he arrives. Andrew Lincoln, who has starred as Rick Grimes since the very first episode of The Walking Dead, has confirmed that he’s going to exit the series during the upcoming season. Barring a miraculously quick road trip, which seems highly unlikely considering the hurricane, Rick and Morgan will never see each other again.

How will Morgan react when he finds out Rick is gone? ComicBook.com recently spoke to Lennie James, who plays Morgan in The Walking Dead universe, and we asked him what’s in store should his character make it back to Alexandria.

“I think it would be devastating, as it would be for a number of other characters,” James told us. “For a long time now, since the loss of his wife and his son, Morgan, until he made the acquaintance of Carol and Ezekiel and some of the others, until then, Morgan’s only proof that he’s in the world has been Rick. The only person who knows Morgan that’s left … Eastman’s gone, Jenny’s gone, Duane’s gone. The only proof Morgan has that he is alive and in this world has been Rick. The only person who knows him is Rick, and so, in a weird way, wherever Rick is is home. And if he heads back there and Rick isn’t there, then I think that very much rocks the foundations of who he is now in this world.”

At this point, it’s unclear whether Rick will be killed off, like the rest of his family, or if he’ll somehow ride a horse down an abandoned interstate and into the fleeting sunset. Either way, he won’t be around to see Morgan, and that will be a devastating revelation for the latter.

James’ last appearance on The Walking Dead can be seen on the Season Eight blu-ray which releases on August 21.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.