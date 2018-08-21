‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Confirms Significance to Letter ‘A’

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirmed the letter “A” will finally mean something when Season Nine rolls around.

Along with revealing a new photo of Jadis speaking on her walkie talkie as the helicopter flies behind her, Kang is teeing up some meaty details for the upcoming storyline. It had previously been teased in Season Eight when Anne (as Jadis) appeared to miss her flight thanks to Negan messing up her timing with a flare gun. This year, that won’t be the case.

“Jadis has a new hairdo and clothing, but it looks like she might be up to her old tricks with the walkie and the helicopter,” Kang said. “Or is she? And speaking of the helicopter, you might also notice the three rings symbol that’s appeared on various items at the Heaps before, and the ‘A’ we’ve seen crop up periodically. Yes, there is a meaning to both things. No, I won’t spoil it right now!”

Throughout Rick’s post-apocalyptic journey, which started in Atlanta, the character has found himself surrounded by the first letter of the alphabet and the meaning seems to finally be coming to light. For example, the train car outside of Terminus — which Rick’s group was herded into — was marked with an “A.” Jesse Anderson’s son ran around stamping the same letter onto people’s hands inside of Alexandria.

Carol found this stamp in a trying time, having just defeated the Wolves and parking herself on a porch for a cigarette, only to spot the stamp on the railing beside her. Then, the letter “A” popped up again on Daryl’s Sanctuary-prisoner jump suit, and later on the shipping container Rick was taken hostage in at Jadis’ trash heap in Season Eight.

Whether or not the letter “A” and the biohazard logo seen in the trash heap and on the helicopter have the same meaning is unknown. Will they play a key role in Rick’s survival, though?

