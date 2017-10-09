‘The Walking Dead’ Robot Chicken Special Reveals The “Origins” Of Lucille

If you can’t wait for The Walking Dead to return, then you can turn to Robot Chicken for all your zombie needs. The fan-favorite series debut its awaited special, “Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking.”

The episode aired this weekend on Adult Swim, and fans got to hear stars like Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles. The actor, who plays Negan, had a part in several scenes along with actors like Steven Yeun and Michael Rooker. However, it was the special’s take on Lucille that has fans buzzing.

If you are a fan of The Walking Dead, then you know Negan’s bat is quite the weapon. The tool has become a symbol for the villain and a sort-of icon for the show in itself. Lucille had the honor of taking out some of Rick’s comrades like Glenn and Abraham, and Robot Chicken let fans in on the weapon’s rather interesting origins.

Well, sort of.

In the special, fans were told that Lucille was not just a simple baseball bat; The weapon is actually a sentient hero from another world who was sent to protect Negan. Lucille is the villain’s guardian angel, and the bat came complete with a back story delving into Lucille’s very dead parents.

During a interview with Cinema Blend, the special’s writers opened up about the weapon’s back story. Seth Green said that the “bat clearly had a purpose, and its purpose was to save the day” when Negan got shot at in the show.

Of course, Lucille’s backstory is a bit different in the actual comics. It has never been said who owned the bat before the apocalypse went down, but Negan encountered the weapon when he meets a survivor named Pual in Here’s Negan. The villain keeps the weapon once Paul is killed by zombies, and he added barbed wire on to the bat and named it ‘Lucille’ after his late wife.

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.