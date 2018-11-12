‘The Walking Dead’: Who is the New Leader of Hilltop?

Following the quiet departure of The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, whose Maggie Rhee left Hilltop sometime during a six-year passage of time, the community has a new leader.

An initially hesitant Michonne (Danai Gurira) offered to escort newcomers Magna (Nadia Hilkes), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Luke (Dan Fogler) to Hilltop with Siddiq (Avi Nash), where she said their leader might take in the displaced group.

“I’ll escort you personally, talk to her,” Michonne said, before embarking on a journey that will be detailed in episode 907, “Stradivarius.”

The “her” rules out Maggie’s right-hand man Jesus (Tom Payne), as well as former Savior Alden (Callan McAuliffe), who took up residency at the Hilltop after being imprisoned there during Season Eight.

That suggests Enid (Katelyn Nacon), who relocated to Hilltop from Alexandria to keep a watchful eye on a then-pregnant Maggie after the death of husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), has succeeded her as leader.

Following the jump six years into the future, the previously teenaged Enid would now be in her early 20s — making her more than capable of overseeing the farming community while Maggie is away.

In its weekly character power rankings, Skybound reveals Tara (Alanna Masterson) will be “instrumental” at Hilltop in the wake of Maggie’s exit, suggesting Tara may have assumed leadership duties, or at least a key role in its day-to-day operations.

“We will find out a lot more in the following episode what it is that people know and what they don’t, and what’s going on at the Hilltop. That’s part of the story,” showrunner Angela Kang confirmed with EW.

Answers about Maggie’s whereabouts are also on the way, to arrive ahead of Cohan’s planned return to the series. Cohan’s last episode was 905, the sendoff for Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln — but unlike Lincoln, who will not be returning to the television show, Cohan is expected to return in Season Ten.

“We have had creative story conversation about what could happen with the character, and that’s all I know,” Cohan told EW.

The actress has since moved on to spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, which has been ordered to series by ABC for a 2019 debut.

“I hope it’ll work. We’ll cross that bridge [when we get to it],” Kang told ComicBook.com of working around Cohan’s other commitments.

“Lauren and I have had conversations, and she’s excited to come back, even if it’s not for a full season. We can work with that. That’s scheduling problems. We’ll figure out the story. She’s great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that.”

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.