‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Not Seeing Maggie’s Baby Bump

Amid all-out war, The Walking Dead fans can’t help but ask when they’re going to meet Baby Rhee.

Maggie confirmed her pregnancy to Aaron in 6×05 — aired way back in November 2015 — and the mother-to-be has yet to show.

As fans question when Maggie will deliver her and Glenn’s baby, it’s important to remember little time has passed in the world of The Walking Dead since Maggie announced her pregnancy.

According to a highly detailed timeline, 6×05 took place 552 days into the apocalypse. Glenn and Abraham died around day 598, and a very condensed season 8 has taken place over just the span of a few days, putting episode 8×11 somewhere around 610 to 624 days into the apocalypse.

Executive producer Scott Gimple confirmed Maggie’s baby won’t be born in season 8, and troublesome contract negotiations have left actress Lauren Cohan without a deal in place to return for Season Nine.

Maggie’s role in 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or”, had fans taking to social media to air their complaints about the pregnant Hilltop leader lacking obvious signs of pregnancy.

No Show

It’s ganna be season 17 before Glenn and Maggie’s baby is going to born #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sz53muYDEj — Kimmie (@KimmieM70) March 12, 2018

I need Maggie to start showing. I am afraid about that baby #twd #TheWalkingDead — Dungeon Cat (@GoldenButJuicy) March 12, 2018

When is Maggie going to start showing …. she’s been pregnant for a while and yet you can’t see the baby bump — Clarisse Dyer (@DyerClarisse) March 12, 2018

-JW but is Maggie ever going to show or is she even pregnant at this point? Like….. where is this baby?! #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/UHIS3qtyJq — Ashli Ferguson (@Ashli_SmAshli) March 12, 2018

Hey guys , just wondering what is Maggie’s diet ? She’s been pregnant for 2 seasons+ and not an ounce of weight, I’ve gained more baby weight and I’m not even preggo. pic.twitter.com/GvTDOJVzyG — AniAngel (@RmenJam3070) March 12, 2018

Judith is like 5yrs old and Maggie is still pregnant with Glenn’s baby! #walkingdead #TheWalkingDead — Jay Rodriguez (@jayrodphotos) March 12, 2018

Maggie just held her food baby to remind everyone she’s 322 days pregnant. #TheWalkingDead — Tiff Marie (@TiffMonde) March 12, 2018

Serious question: Is Maggie still supposed to be pregnant or is my memory bad? Because how? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/M4Vxhco6d4 — Jewel (@Jewel_Evette) March 12, 2018

Baby Boo, Where Are You?

Trying to spot Maggie’s baby bump like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7QUBgze6VQ — Chris Brennan (@icplusb) March 12, 2018

For a second there I thought Maggie had her baby. But then I remember she probably never will. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vi2dlmBYNo — Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) March 12, 2018

If my calculations are correct, Maggie is going to give birth to a three year old that already speaks English #TheWalkingDead — EMME (@emmymandrake) March 12, 2018

So Maggie isn’t gonna grow a baby bump? Or are we gonna ignore this like we’re ignoring that Father Gabriel should be dead & Carl should be alive? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WkFN9kEHgT — Chantè. (@ijackietaylor) March 12, 2018

Is There a Doctor in the Farmhouse?

Father Gabriel and Hilltop physician Dr. Carson were held prisoner at the Sanctuary, with a determined Gabriel making it his God-given mission to return Maggie’s doctor for the safety of her child.

The pair fled the Sanctuary only to be recaptured by the Saviors, who shot and killed Carson during an attempted escape. Thankfully, Carl’s decision to recruit lone traveler Siddiq into the group could be the difference between life and death for Maggie when the time comes to give birth: Siddiq has medical training and will swiftly prove himself useful.

Well, there goes Maggie’s doctor. Just hoping it doesn’t turn into another Lori situation. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oMXNqs0Xas — Angela Grujich (@XONope_jpg) March 12, 2018

The doctor is gone, now who is going to deliver Maggie’s baby in season 16!!! #TheWalkingDead — Jael Fogle (@bookangel224) March 12, 2018

Don’t worry, they’ll find another doctor to deliver Maggie’s baby when she finally gives birth 9 years from now. #TWD #TheWalkingDead — Brie Berman (@brielee) March 12, 2018

So I think Siddiq’s gonna be Maggie’s doctor when she gives birth.



Carl saved Siddiq, Siddiq makes sure Maggie and her baby are ok, so technically, Carl saved Maggie and her baby ? #TWD #thewalkingdead — Jorge Reyes (@CapitanjJorge) March 12, 2018

Carl died…. Saving someone who would ultimately save Maggie and her baby. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/986xF5stUD — jessie ? (@jessie_oden) March 12, 2018

Maggie doesn’t need a doctor… She’s farm tough… she can squat over a patch of hay & squeeze that baby out.#TWD — Canada’s Darci??? (@DarciCanada) March 12, 2018

If I see one more tweet about Maggie being pregnant….this has probably been like 2 weeks in the actually story line….maybe a couple months….she also has to eat very little….for all things holy quit asking about the baby bump #thewalkingdead #talkingdead pic.twitter.com/V11i5OI2dE — G~Rated ??? (@G_Na14) March 12, 2018

Don’t worry. They have time to give birth to, raise, and educate a whole new doctor by the time Maggie has her baby #TheWalkingDead — McClain (@mccthemonk) March 12, 2018

Maggie leads a defensive Hilltop into action in the preview for Sunday’s episode, “The Key”, which sees Simon and the Saviors set out to terrorize the farming community with weapons tainted with walker gore.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

