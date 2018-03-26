The Walking Dead

‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Not Seeing Maggie’s Baby Bump

By

Amid all-out war, The Walking Dead fans can’t help but ask when they’re going to meet Baby Rhee.

Maggie confirmed her pregnancy to Aaron in 6×05 — aired way back in November 2015 — and the mother-to-be has yet to show.

As fans question when Maggie will deliver her and Glenn’s baby, it’s important to remember little time has passed in the world of The Walking Dead since Maggie announced her pregnancy.

According to a highly detailed timeline, 6×05 took place 552 days into the apocalypse. Glenn and Abraham died around day 598, and a very condensed season 8 has taken place over just the span of a few days, putting episode 8×11 somewhere around 610 to 624 days into the apocalypse.

Executive producer Scott Gimple confirmed Maggie’s baby won’t be born in season 8, and troublesome contract negotiations have left actress Lauren Cohan without a deal in place to return for Season Nine.

Maggie’s role in 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or”, had fans taking to social media to air their complaints about the pregnant Hilltop leader lacking obvious signs of pregnancy.

Father Gabriel and Hilltop physician Dr. Carson were held prisoner at the Sanctuary, with a determined Gabriel making it his God-given mission to return Maggie’s doctor for the safety of her child. 

The pair fled the Sanctuary only to be recaptured by the Saviors, who shot and killed Carson during an attempted escape. Thankfully, Carl’s decision to recruit lone traveler Siddiq into the group could be the difference between life and death for Maggie when the time comes to give birth: Siddiq has medical training and will swiftly prove himself useful. 

Maggie leads a defensive Hilltop into action in the preview for Sunday’s episode, “The Key”, which sees Simon and the Saviors set out to terrorize the farming community with weapons tainted with walker gore. 

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

