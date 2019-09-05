The Latest Update on Lauren Cohan Returning to The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is still trying to figure out a way to bring Maggie back into the equation. Lauren Cohan exited her role on the AMC zombie series in the ninth season but Maggie was left mysteriously alive with the door open for a return. Cohan has not returned to the set in Season 10 just yet but showrunner Angela Kang is echoing the same sentiment now as she has been since the departure.

“We’re trying to work on it,” Kang tells TVLine. “We’ve got ideas [for Maggie], so hopefully.”

As the story goes, Maggie left The Walking Dead some time after Rick disappeared in a helicopter in Episode 9×05. A few references from other characters who remained at the Hilltop community suggested that Maggie left to go build up a larger community with Georgie, a character who mysteriously came and went in a Season Eight episode. Many suspect Maggie is off at the Commonwealth, a location known to fans of The Walking Dead comics as a thriving community where the story of the series ultimately ends.

Cohan expressed similar sentiments in the past. “We’ll see what happens,” Cohan told EW Morning Live of her long-discussed Season Ten return. “There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities.”

With Juan Cardenas being cast a Dante, a love interest for Maggie in The Walking Dead comics, many suspect such a move is an indication that the former Hilltop leader should be returning to the AMC series to carry out such a story.

The Walking Dead is deep into production on its tenth season but has been filming its episodes out of order, so a return from Cohan at any point in the upcoming 16 episode run is still possible. Are you ready to see her back on The Walking Dead? Let me know in the comment section or on Instagram and Twitter.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.