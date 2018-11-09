In a new clip from The Walking Dead Episode 9×06, Judith leads Magna and her group through Alexandria’s gates for the first time.

Magna, Connie, Kelly, Yumiko, and Luke were in need of help at the end of Episode 9×06. When gun shots from nearby woods saved them, it was revealed a six year time jump had heavily aged Judith Grimes to the point that she could responsibly use her missing father Rick’s colt python. In the new clip, the group arrives at Judith’s home of Alexandria, which will cause severe controversy among the survivors and leaders in the community.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×06 is titled, “Who Are You Now?” The official synopsis for Who Are You Now? reads, “The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community’s walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.” The episode is directed by Larry Teng on a script from Eddie Guzelian.

The episode is heavily driven by Alexandria’s council of sorts deciding on whether or not Magna and her friends are a fit for the community which can be trusted. It is very much an ensemble episode, as most of the remaining cast and characters play a role.

“There’s so much great story coming up and you know I’ve done a lot of press and talked about Samantha Morton and The Whisperers, and we’ve been teasing a lot of that in this last promo,” The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero told ComicBook.com on After the Dead. “It really just feels like a different show and in a good way, not in a way where we feel like there’s a void that we have to fill.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.